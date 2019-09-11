The Denton County Democratic Party will host a presidential debate watch party and County Executive Committee meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Movie Tavern, 916 W. University Drive in Denton.
Attendees can watch Thursday night's debate to learn more about 10 of the Democratic presidential candidates, while precinct chairs vote on DCDP policies during the CEC meeting.
Admission is free and attendees will be able to purchase food and drinks. Visit https://bit.ly/2lPAcuW for more information about the event.