Jennifer Skidonenko is the new chairperson of the Denton County Democratic Party following a vote last week by precinct chairs.
The position was vacated this past month by Angie Cadena, who named Skidonenko as the acting chairperson until a vote could be held.
The vote was originally scheduled for Feb. 18, but winter storms led to the meeting’s postponement to Thursday.
Skidonenko ran an unsuccessful bid to unseat incumbent state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, during the elections this past November.
An Aubrey resident, Skidonenko was an organizer for Beto O’Rourke’s unsuccessful Senate bid and founder of the Denton County chapter of Moms Demand Action.
Skidonenko did not respond Monday to a call requesting comment.
