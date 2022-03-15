Sheriff Tracy Murphree and Deputy Chief Dewayne Dockery are being sued in federal court by a former Denton County Jail inmate who alleged jail staff violated his religious freedom by revoking his kosher diet meal plan in 2020.
Denton County Commissioners discussed the civil lawsuit during its executive session Tuesday, as well as other legal matters, for about two hours. In a federal complaint naming Murphree, then-inmate Justin Shelton said he’s Messianic Jewish and Dockery took him off a religious tray of food in February 2020, and further alleged being denied a kosher tray in April 2020.
“I move to assign the Denton County District Attorney’s Office’s civil division to represent Sheriff Tracy Murphree and Chief Dewayne Dockery in [the civil suit] … which is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas’ Sherman Division, and any appropriate action.”
Commissioners approved the motion unanimously.
The complaint was filed June 3, 2020 and has had little movement since then. A magistrate judge ruled on Feb. 23 that Murphree and Dockery must answer Shelton’s complaint within 30 days of being served.
Records show Shelton is incarcerated at the George Beto Unit in Anderson County. His offenses listed on Texas’ inmate locator include several counts of sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault and two incidents regarding indecency with a child.
The initial complaint includes grievance forms inmates at the Denton County Jail can fill out. It’s indicated in the complaint that Shelton filled out a grievance form to Dockery, whose response didn’t satisfy Shelton.
Dockery in response wrote that Shelton in November 2019 got a verbal warning to not eat off other inmate’s non-kosher trays or his privilege for a kosher diet would be revoked. Dockery said Shelton then traded food with another inmate’s non-kosher food on Feb. 10 and 11, 2020.
“We will be going over more video as well and I'm sure these are not the only two occurrences of this kind of behavior,” Dockery wrote in a response on Feb. 12, 2020. “As a result of you bringing this matter to our attention and looking further into your complaint, it has shed some light on what is actually happening. Therefore, your final appeal to this issue is denied and this closes this grievance administratively. By the way, your kosher diet meal plan will be revoked.”
In a response, Shelton questioned why inmates giving him food didn’t get in trouble and called it unfair punishment. Dockery later responded that there have been other inmates who were disciplined for issues involving eating non-kosher food at the jail while on a diet restriction and under contract.
“All I am asking is a chance to get back to honoring my beliefs as required by scripture,” Shelton said. “I was in the wrong and that is my mistake. But it is one I won’t make again if I am allowed back on the religious diet.”
COVID-19 cases continue trending down
The number of people getting a COVID-19 test and subsequently testing positive for the illness has continued on the downward trend, according to Denton County Public Health.
Alex Reed, the division manager for community health at DCPH, came to the Commissioners Court Tuesday morning with what she called good news. COVID-19 cases have continued to trend in a good direction as Denton County reached the lowest risk level based on transmission.
“We’re down to under 20,000 active cases in Denton County,” Reed said. “Continuing to trend down yesterday, we announced over 3,000 new recoveries and just 118 new cases. So, great news.”
Omicron continues to be the dominant variant in the U.S., but cases have gone down nationwide overall. Texas’ positivity rate is under 3%.
After a question from Commissioner Ron Marchant, Reed clarified that the number of people who are getting tested has reduced, although people are still going out for a test if they start feeling sick.
Few of those tests have come out positive, leading DCPH to believe those who are showing symptoms and getting a negative result may just have the flu or common cold.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Denton County have dramatically decreased from January’s peak with 19 COVID hospitalizations Monday. In Denton County, 129 beds are available at the hospitals. Available ICU beds as of Monday were at 15 and 301 ventilators were available.
Commissioners didn’t take any action to approve the disaster declaration.