CORINTH — The Corinth Police Department and Denton County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for anyone with critical information in the slaying of a college student that has gone unsolved for more than two years.
Corinth police found Amanda Clairmont, 21, shot to death in her car in a vacant parking lot near the 5700 block of South Interstate 35E on Nov. 19, 2017. Her vehicle was lodged in a fence that’s still caved in today, with a memorial still in place. Clairmont was a student at the University of North Texas.
“We have followed up our leads to the point where we think we need to ask if somebody saw some of the things ... we think we know already,” Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner said during a news conference Wednesday. “We want to see to it that [the person responsible faces] consequences.”
No new information in the investigation was revealed during the news conference. Denton County Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum award of $1,000 — with a $5,000 supplement — for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction.
“The Corinth Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have seen something that night, either in the shooting scene or elsewhere,” Garner said.
From the current investigation, Corinth police determined that Clairmont was in the Fry Street area in Denton the night before she died. Garner said she apparently pulled into the parking lot where she was found to speak with at least one person in a red vehicle and was shot shortly after.
The other vehicle was red, while Clairmont’s vehicle was dark in color. A resident who lives in a nearby home said in 2017 that she heard four gunshots between midnight and 1 a.m. in the area.
“A homicide is something we never, ever give up on, and right now, we’re asking [for] the public’s help and assistance on this case,” Garner said.