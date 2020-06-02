Following a night of frustration and protest, Denton County commissioners took time out of their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday to address grievances and racial disparities, before moving on to public health and other agenda items.
Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, a black woman and two-decade member of the court, said she was disheartened, again, to see the tragic scene of a black man pleading for his life, this time with an officer’s knee on his neck. Mitchell called for accountability.
“We cannot look away from this injustice and this terrible loss of life,” Mitchell said of George Floyd, a black man who died while being pinned by Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer. “America is supposed to be the land of the free and home of the brave, yet we see a man killed in broad daylight surrounded by not only citizens but officers, and nothing being done.”
Mitchell said “all was not lost,” citing that people are willing to stand against injustice, rather than falling for anything.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said the protest was peaceful but noted that the All Wars Memorial on the courthouse lawn was vandalized with graffiti; however, he said it was heartwarming to see veterans cleaning up the graffiti Tuesday morning.
“It was nice to pull up this morning and to see that, although things happen, that things can be restored,” Eads said.
Also at the meeting, commissioners approved an extension of the COVID-19 disaster declaration through June 30. Because county and local governments cannot supersede the actions of the state during the pandemic, Eads said no new restrictions are included in the order.
Denton County Public Health director Matt Richardson provided another update to commissioners on the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a minor increase in the weekly percentage of positive tests, Richardson said the uptick from 3.9% to 4.3% did not indicate a surge in cases since May 17.
He said the two factors public health officials track — daily cases and symptom onset — continue to show signs of improvement.
“The daily cases trend is declining ever so slightly,” Richardson said of the two-week average. “The next metric is the symptom onset, and again, that’s the two weeks prior to incubation, which is declining when we look at four weeks ago.”
In addition, he said hospital and ICU bed occupancy remain below 50%, while ventilator use is hovering around 17%.
As of Sunday, 21,144 Denton County residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of those tested, about 11.5%, or roughly 2,400 individuals, were tested through the county health department, Richardson said.
Commissioners also approved an exemption of bidding for Denton County Public Health to purchase FORTS — transportable “fold-out rigid building structures” that can be deployed for various uses, according to the county agenda.
These uses include mobile testing clinics, drive-thru vaccinations or sheltering of individuals who are homeless. Also, the units would be used on Election Day, to aid elections staff by maintaining social-distancing requirements.
Eads said the cost of the FORTS system is about $1.24 million and will be funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Denton County’s next public drive-thru testing event will be on Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon in Sanger.
The county will have 400 tests available for the event at the Sanger Sports Park, 2101 Interstate 35. Individuals must preregister in advance by calling the health department at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Symptomatic persons and critical infrastructure workers are eligible for the free tests.