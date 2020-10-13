Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell has COVID-19 following a positive test for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the county.
Mitchell is recovering at home, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isolation guidelines, and the county is in the process of notifying people who had extended exposure and asking them to quarantine as well. County Judge Andy Eads was notified on Monday of potential exposure and will be in quarantine for the next two weeks.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Eads is the only other elected official or county employee in quarantine. Denton County Public Health is performing contact tracing and will notify anyone who was exposed.
Commissioners Court meetings will continue at their regularly scheduled times virtually through Zoom, starting with Tuesday’s online meeting.
“We are following the recommendations of DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson and are conducting the Commissioners Court meeting via Zoom in an abundance of caution,” Eads said in the release. “By going into an immediate quarantine, we are ensuring the health and safety of our employees as well as the general public.”
The county had been holding Commissioners Court meetings in person, with only commissioners, county staff and any speakers or honor recipients present. Commissioners are not required to wear masks during the meetings, as partitions have been installed between their seats, but do wear them when interacting directly with speakers or recipients.
Mitchell was present over Zoom at Tuesday’s meeting, during which commissioners extended Denton County's current disaster declaration through Dec. 30. County civil attorney Matt Shovlin said extending the declaration through that date would allow the county to continue receiving and allocating federal CARES Act funding.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson also gave his weekly COVID-19 update during the meeting, focusing on county hospitalization statistics. He said many of the statistics are ideal, including total inpatient occupancy at 63.4%, with 515 beds occupied and 298 available, and ventilator usage at 19.8%, with 66 ventilators occupied and 267 available.
However, at 9.9% on Monday, the county’s percentage of hospital capacity taken up by COVID-19 patients is the highest it has been for a single day since early August. The department also tracks a seven-day moving average for that statistic, which has increased in October and came in at 7.5% Monday, the highest since late August.
One of the requirements Gov. Greg Abbott has listed for bars to reopen is that a region's COVID-19 patient percentage be under 15%, which the county is still below. Richardson said he would not call the spike an area of concern yet, but that the department will be watching it daily.
“Our hospitals are seeing more activity, and that percent hospitalization is increasing, but our availability is still present,” Richardson said. “It’s something to be observed and monitored, no question.”