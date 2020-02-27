Denton County and city of Denton officials said Thursday they’re continuing to monitor reports of the new coronavirus, of which the Center for Disease Prevention says an outbreak in the U.S. is inevitable.
Fresh off a call with Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the country’s response to the COVID-19 international outbreak, Gov. Greg Abbott addressed a crowd during a press conference Thursday.
While the Texas Department of State Health Services is leading the charge in staving off the virus’ spread, Abbott said it is coordinating with other local, state and federal agencies. Abbott stressed at several points during the conference there was no immediate threat of community transmission of the virus in Texas.
“Our goal is to make sure we are prepared if something like that were to happen,” he told the crowd Thursday.
City of Denton spokesman Ryan Adams said the city is coordinating with the Denton County Public Health department on the virus.
DCPH spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said the county is still using its existing epidemiology plans even though COVID-19 is a new virus. This means providing disease control measures.
The county’s health department has also created a page on their website at https://bit.ly/32vJI83 to follow up on the new coronavirus.
Krum ISD had not taken any additional precautions because of the virus’ spread as of Thursday afternoon, wrote district spokeswoman Taylor Poston. She said district officials are speaking regularly with representatives from the Texas Education Agency, and the district will follow state guidance as it comes.
A call to Denton ISD’s health services department was not returned Thursday.
In a Feb. 6 update, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath provided a form letter districts could use to explain their situation to parents. The decision to close a campus remains in the hands of local districts, but Morath reminded districts that campuses typically close when 15% to 25% of students and/or staff are absent.
Local hospitals referred to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council for comment. Stephen Love, the council president, said hospitals are following guidelines set by local, state and federal agencies.
“We are prepared in case the coronavirus should appear in North Texas,” Love said in a statement.
Love said people should get flu vaccinations if they haven’t already.
Abbott also made clear that DSHS workers are applying experience gained from dealing with swine flu — the H1N1 virus — and other outbreaks.
“The agencies are not starting from scratch,” he said.
Dr. Nancy Knight of the CDC told attendees agencies were monitoring 145 people who had been repatriated either from Wuhan, China, or from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was previously quarantined off the coast of Japan. Of those people quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base, or other facilities around San Antonio, 10 were confirmed to currently have the COVID-19 virus.