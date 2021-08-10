Denton County commissioners have approved the county’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, slating the upcoming year’s total budget for a 5.7% increase and the tax rate for a 3.5% increase.
County officials and the public were given the first formal presentation of the 2022 budget at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, including a breakdown of revenue by county auditor Jeff May and a breakdown of the budget itself by budget officer Alejandro Moreno. While the current fiscal year, which ends in September, saw the county slim down its budget and tax rate, both are now set for increases.
In total, the budget comes in at $336.9 million, a 5.7% increase over the current year’s adopted $318.9 million. The county’s tax rate is also proposed to increase from $0.225 per $100 valuation to $0.2331, a 3.5% jump. That means for a home valued at $359,651 — the average value, according to the Denton Central Appraisal District — the county tax bill would increase from $809.16 to $838.30.
The $18 million increase in the upcoming year’s budget comes from several areas, broadly stemming from a $10.7 million increase to the general fund and a $6.5 million increase to the permanent improvement fund. Specific high-impact areas, Moreno showed, are law enforcement and road maintenance.
Together, road maintenance and law enforcement account for just under $8 million in budget impact. That includes equipment, improvements and projects worth a total of $4 million on the road front, while the law enforcement’s impact stems from $2 million in departmental budget increases, as well as eight new positions in the Denton County Sheriff’s office.
Included in those positions are a new human trafficking unit consisting of one sergeant and two investigators. Commissioners Ryan Williams, Precinct 1, and Ron Marchant, Precinct 2, lauded the county for its decision to budget more resources to law enforcement.
“We’re not defunding our law enforcement, we’re uplifting our law enforcement,” Marchant said. “We’re giving them tools to do their job, what they’re meant to do, within Denton County.”
The proposed tax rate increase would be the county’s first since 2013, and its highest rate since 2017. Moreno said the increase will lessen the county’s dependency on fund balance — reserve funds from previous years that can be dipped into for budgeting assistance.
May’s breakdown of the county’s revenue sources, which are based on projections for both the end of the current fiscal year and the upcoming one, includes a $13.5 million increase in revenue from taxes, up from $249.3 million to $262.8 million. Property taxes alone make up 78% of the county’s total revenue for the year, while fund balance is projected to make up 6% at $20.1 million.
The $20 million taken out of the fund balance will be put toward several parts of the budget, with $1.4 million going to the general fund — an important development, May said.
“I’m very pleased with that, because we were up around $17 million last year and that was really making me nervous,” May said. “I think we’re in much, much better shape. I’d really like to see that down to zero and if we want to use fund balance in the future, we identify specific things that are one-time things.”
Though a budget workshop was originally scheduled for Wednesday, commissioners heard and took action on budget appeals from several departments Tuesday afternoon, before they formally approved the proposed tax rate and set the dates of next month’s public hearings.
Because the tax rate is increasing, the county is required to hold a public hearing to discuss it, which is now set for Sept. 14. A week later, the county will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget before commissioners are able to approve it. The new budget will not go into effect until Oct. 1, when fiscal year 2022 begins.