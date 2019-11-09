Peggy Riddle, director of the Denton County Office of History and Culture, will give a presentation this week on architecture of Denton County.
Riddle will give her presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the Denton County Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. in Denton.
Riddle has studied and written about regional historic architecture for more than 40 years. She will present information on the varied architectural styles found throughout Denton County and their place in our national architectural timeline.