Some Denton City Council members were successful in making the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center an early-voting polling location for the May 1 elections after county elections officials agreed to the addition.
“Obviously, we have the technology to make it convenient for people to vote from any precinct during early voting,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “Suddenly, the rules change on election day, when you can no longer vote at that same place. If you can do it for early voting, you can obviously do it on election day. You can’t have it both ways.”
House Bill 661
But it is both ways.
And unless House Bill 661, authored by Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, is approved this session, that won’t change.
“As far as ‘being able to vote anywhere on election day,’ that type of polling place is commonly called a ‘vote center’ and is described in the Countywide Polling Place Program in the Texas Election Code,” Deputy Elections Administrator Brandy Grimes said. “Currently … for a county to be eligible for the [program], the county must use an all-electronic voting system, which Denton County does not have.”
HB 661 remained in the House Committee on Elections.
“The issue is that currently, in order to be a vote center county, the equipment you use must be all-electronic,” Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips has said. “Paper-based counties are not allowed to participate in the program. It’s a simple matter of changing a few words in the Election Code and bring it in line with modern technology.”
Beckley’s House Bill 661 appears to do just that, providing that the secretary of state “shall elect to participate in the program each county that uses direct recording electronic voting machines, ballot marking devices or hand-marked scannable paper ballots that are printed and scanned at the polling place or any other type of voting system equipment.”
Denton County uses paper ballots at all of its polling locations. A ballot is custom-printed for each voter, who may fill it out using a pen or marking device. The ballot is then scanned electronically.
Denton County has 185 voting precincts. Working with political subdivisions, such as the city of Denton, and other entities, Phillips is charged with determining polling locations each election cycle — as he did during the Nov. 3 presidential election, Denton municipal elections and others.
Other factors
Meltzer’s argument was one of many offered during a Feb. 9 council meeting, when the city’s list of polling places for early voting and election day was presented by Denton City Secretary Rosa Rios. For years, council members have argued for more polling locations across the city to increase voter access in all four districts and make voting more convenient for residents.
“I have mixed feelings about how that discussion went,” council member Deb Armintor said. “On the one hand, I pushed really hard to get MLK Rec Center as an early-voting location and was really happy to get the support of three other council members — Meltzer, Birdia Johnson and Jesse Davis.”
The MLK Recreation Center has traditionally been a polling location on Election Day. It has never been used during early voting.
“The simplest and most accessible thing to do for voting access is to have the same locations for early voting and election day voting,” Armintor said.
Eight candidates are running for three council seats — Districts 1, 2 and 4 — in the May 1 election. For early voting, two polling locations are available in District 1, one in District 2 and one in District 4. The District 3 election was canceled when Davis, the incumbent, drew no opponent. But in that district, two early voting sites are available.
On Feb. 9, Armintor asserted that each district needs at least two polling locations — if not more — for early voting. She focused primarily on District 4, where on election day, Denia Recreation Center and L.A. Nelson Elementary School are used. But during early voting, South Branch Library is the polling location.
‘Nice to have consistency’
“It would be really good for each district to have two early voting locations,” Armintor said. “I understand, of course, for early voting that you can vote anywhere, no matter what district you’re in. But because there’s a lot of confusion during [election day], it’s nice to have consistency from early voting to election day.”
While four of seven council members agreed that the MLK center should be used during early voting, the same consensus wasn’t reached on using Denia Recreation Center during early voting. However, it is a polling location on election day.
“The reason that District 2 has two locations is the Civic Center has always been a location, and the elections administration has always had one,” council member John Ryan said. “While I’m not opposed to the Denia … it doesn’t matter whether or not you’re in the district. It’s about how close you are to the district. I do think that the way this is currently set is probably the better way to go. Denia has better access over near UNT. I’m more looking at it from a fiscal standpoint.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said he agrees that more polling places in Denton would be better for voters. But during the Feb. 9 meeting, he did not support some council members’ push for making Denia and MLK rec centers polling locations.
“My thoughts on adding more places for people to vote in the city limits are separated by early voting and election day voting,” he said. “For early voting, you can vote anywhere in Denton County, which covers the city limits. For day of voting, I think it would be great to have the same opportunity carry forward to election day voting.”
Financial concerns
Another consideration during the Feb. 9 meeting was money. The responsibility for renting county voting equipment and paying election workers was often linked to the argument over whether more early voting locations is worth the price.
But neither council nor staff members knew the price then — and they don’t know it now.
“We haven’t presented the contract to council yet and are scheduled to present to them on April 6,” Rios said. “Denton County did verify we do have a 50/50 cost-share with Denton ISD” for all early-voting and election day locations.
The cost-sharing option applies when multiple taxing entities have elections on the same days, such as on May 1, when Denton ISD has elections. However, under state law, Denton ISD is not required to share the cost of funding the elections. In this scenario, the city of Denton would bear the full cost, even though Denton ISD is using city properties to facilitate its elections.
“How did we get such a bad deal where the school district decides not to participate financially but have the same kind of benefits?” Meltzer said. “Do we have a say in the matter?”
Rios’ answer was simple.
“No,” she said. “Because it’s a joint election, they can participate. If you have a very small entity that has more of a limited budget and doesn’t have many registered voters … then a lot of times the smaller cities don’t have the financial ability to cost-share.”
If that’s the case, Meltzer said, Denton officials should merely do what they want.
“Nothing is compelling them to cost-share under any circumstance,” he said. “So we might as well [help our voters]. I would be for Denia” being an early-voting location.
Early voting is scheduled for April 19-27. The last day to register to vote in the May 1 elections is April 1.