Several Denton City Council members on Tuesday expressed a willingness to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent order and require face coverings at city properties.
That issue surfaced during a work session discussion about a COVID-19 update.
“I personally think our governor … is [making] foolhardy [decisions],” council member Brian Beck said. “I personally would be [for] limiting government facilities [to those who wear masks]. I’ve just kind of drawn the line in the sand.”
Council member Paul Meltzer, appearing virtually along with interim City Attorney Catherine Clifton, agreed.
“It’s really sad with the governor just being political when lives are at stake,” Meltzer said. “Previously, we required the posting of signs at businesses that wanted to require masking. No, we can’t require that. It would be within our powers for us to require business to post signs.”
Those appearing in person on Tuesday were Jesse Davis and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, neither wearing masks; and Vicki Byrd, interim city manager Sara Hensley, Deb Armintor, Alison Maguire and Beck, each of whom wore masks.
“I concur with what council member Beck said,” Armintor said. “I would like for the city to be able to be part of that test, instead of waiting for other cities to play this out,” such as Austin ISD, San Antonio, Dallas ISD and Houston.
Maguire also said she supports Beck’s position against the governor’s order (GA-38).
“This is not about just challenging the governor to challenge him,” she said. “I think it’s pretty simple. I’m also comfortable with submitting my council pay and personal pay as well.”
Council members do not receive salaries. However, the city allocates a few thousand dollars a year to have members contribute to charities.
GA-38 orders that governments cannot require the wearing of masks, and they cannot compel vaccinations and disclosure of vaccinations. Governments that fail to comply with the order face fines up to $1,000.
“It’s a possibility,” Armintor said, “to have an emergency-called meeting to do a vote or have a work session on precisely these issues. It appears to be a majority of council members interested in having those conversations of having a challenge to the governor’s [order].”
Byrd said she is counting on residents to tell council members what they want in the way of policy.
“I think they need to guide us on what we need to do here,” Byrd said. “Whatever you’re thinking, you need to let us know. I like to make sure I’m doing my part to take care of my counterparts, my neighbors. I want everybody to be safe.”
Byrd also said she’d donate her council allocation to pay a fine.
“I have no problem with that,” she said.
Davis called the effort to defy the governor’s order “a spinning our wheels exercise.”
“I’ll also say I’m not eager,” he said. “I didn’t wear my mask today. Our people, by and large, are able to get vaccinated. How can we help people get vaccinated? If people don’t want to wear masks, they don’t have to wear masks.”
Hudspeth kept his thoughts on the issue to himself.
Westgate construction
Staff members used residents’ compromise proposal to guide their recommendation to council members on how to rehab Westgate Drive.
“I want to strongly advocate for the residents’ compromise proposal,” Armintor said. “It gives temporary access to a … road. Before this compromise, the overwhelming consensus from residents is no through street whatsoever and I advocated for that.”
Maguire agreed.
“I want to commend staff for balancing a lot of needs,” Maguire said. “I think you’re taking concerns from residents in the area concerned about car traffic.”
Davis called it “great work by staff,” and Beck said, “I’m also going to applaud.”
Residents in that small neighborhood in northwest Denton say they wanted guaranteed protections against traffic increases as city officials complete reconstruction of a portion of Westgate Drive as part of the 2014 bond program.
The staff recommendation is to: connect Bronco Way to east/west Westgate so that it is “consistent with the mobility plan”; have temporary connectivity to Bronco Way built with asphalt to reduce costs; reconstruct north/south Westgate to residential street standards with an 8-foot sidewalk on the east side and permanent connection to Bronco Way after temporary repeal for a 1990s-era ordinance; address connectivity recommendations from a traffic study; and be consistent with a fire marshal recommendation that requires two separate and approved fire apparatus access roads for residential neighborhoods with more than 30 dwellings.
People who live in that area have only one way — Windsor Drive — to enter the neighborhood that includes Westgate Drive, Darby Lane, Fladger Street and Barrow Drive. The city plans to reconstruct Westgate between Fladger and Windsor. That work would close traffic to neighborhood residents, meaning a temporary road would have to be opened — but residents say if that is not done properly, it will encourage through traffic.
According to the city, an ordinance was adopted on June 15, 1993, to dead-end Westgate. One option would be to open it temporarily or permanently to connect to the future Bronco Way on the north end, opening it to traffic for the new Denton High School adjacent to Westgate. The new campus is on North Bonnie Brae Street with Westgate behind it, and Bronco Way, a new road across from Riney Road, will lead to the school.
The Westgate part of the 2014 bond also includes drainage, water and sewer upgrades — for a total price tag of $2.5 million. It could cost about $7 million for other parts of the project.