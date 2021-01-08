Denton could see snowfall Sunday morning, though temperatures aren’t forecast to dip below freezing before they start warming up over the following days, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
As of Friday morning, the NWS forecasts a 50% chance of precipitation Sunday during the day that drops to 30% by night. NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin said the precipitation could start as rain before transitioning to snow.
“In terms of it becoming all snow, it’s a little difficult to say,” Godwin said. “It could be all snow or it could be mixed with rain, but it does seem like the chance is there to get accumulating snow.”
Despite the chance for snow, temperatures aren’t currently forecast to dip below freezing, with Saturday night projected at a low of 34 and Sunday night at 32. Freezing ground level temperatures aren’t necessary for snowfall, Godwin said, as the snow is formed higher up.
“It might be the case where it’s 34 or 35 degrees right at ground level, but a few hundred feet above the ground it’s below freezing,” Godwin said.
The North Texas region could get anywhere from a light dusting of snow to up to three inches, according to NWS's special weather report..
Godwin cautioned drivers to slow down and limit travel in the event of snow or icy conditions, especially in the metroplex, where snowfall is rare.
“One place in particular to watch is on any elevated road — bridges or overpasses are going to be the first places to get icy,” Godwin said. “If you don’t have to be out, don’t get out.”
Following the precipitation chance, the upcoming week is set to warm up gradually, with temperature highs forecast below their historical averages, with Monday forecast to be 47. Temperatures will remain in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before reaching 61 Thursday, according to current weather reports. Godwin added the North Texas area isn’t likely to see another precipitation system come through until the following week at the earliest.
“It looks like after we get done with this system, we’ll stay dry and sunny for at least through the end of the week,” Godwin said.
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.