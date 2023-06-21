CityHallStock1
Buy Now
DRC file photo

For a year now, Denton city staff have been monitoring safety protocols for council meetings “considering increases in mass shooting events across the nation,” they wrote in a June 16 report to council members.

Those mass shooting events had been in the triple digits for several years. In 2022, the U.S. had, for example, 647 mass shooting events, slightly fewer than the 692 that occurred in 2021, but a few more than the 611 that erupted in 2020, as reported by the Gun Violence Archive.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags