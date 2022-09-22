 Skip to main content
Denton community members come together for Múzquiz — but the need is still great

When Juanita Guajardo and her husband, Nicolás, arrived in Múzquiz, Mexico, they began seeking families with children who had been impacted by the devastating flood that had displaced a majority of the residents. Many had lost their beds, refrigerators, stoves and other basic necessities they needed to survive. They were sleeping on what Juanita described as exercise or yoga mats.

On Sept. 10, Juanita and her husband pulled a trailer loaded with donations from Denton residents and Denton County businesses to hand out to families in need. The Dallas Furniture Bank in Carrollton had donated 25 twin-size beds, pillows, memory foam mattresses and 30 boxes of hand sanitizer, and the Guajardos traveled to the areas most impacted by the flood to give them to those who desperately needed them.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

