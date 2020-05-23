Denton Community Market vendors were excited to network with customers again Saturday now that the market has reopened for its 11th season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market’s board of directors announced in early May that the market would reopen May 23 with a smaller number of vendors and guidelines to follow in light of the pandemic.
Visitors walked around, bought bottles of ginger beer and lined up for fresh produce while vendors completed transactions donning masks and gloves. Signs around the market advised visitors to wear masks and keep a safe distance away from one another, although not everyone followed these suggestions.
“I’m just excited to see everyone,” said Kate Alfred of Pie by Kate. “We have a lot of regulars. It’s really nice to see more familiar faces and get to a new normal.”
Both Alfred and Richard Greer from Narrow Way Farms said they fulfilled orders during stay-at-home orders with drop-offs and deliveries.
“We adjusted [during stay-at-home orders] but I’m glad to be back,” Greer said. “The hard part was not networking with customers as much.”
Customers chatted with vendors like old times while staying further away. One customer dropped by Alfred’s tent to pick up a pie and called out that she was sending her “virtual hugs.”
Vicki Oppenheim, the board of directors president for the market, said Thursday that Denton County officials granted the market’s board permission to reopen after they unveiled their plan.
Opening day would be a food and farm only market with about 20 vendors, congregating would be discouraged, kids’ activities and live music are out for the time being, and they would recommend visitors follow CDC guidelines.
“We are glad to see the opening of the Denton Community Market as we know they provide an important service to our residents,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said Friday. “With the implementation of safety protocols, we believe residents will be able to visit the Denton Community Market on Saturdays to fulfill their needs while maintaining the health and safety of both vendors and customers.”
David Weaver of SoCo Ginger Beer said he missed the community market, which was originally scheduled to open in April.
“I think the market will pick back up if we do it logistically,” Weaver said. “It’s a special interaction, face-to-face, with your customers.”
Brenda Wilson, a Denton resident, visited the market Saturday wearing an “I Love You Denton” mask. She goes to the market frequently to support local vendors and was happy when opening day finally came.
“I’m a people person,” Wilson said. “I don’t have to interact with people, just being here with people [is enough] and not stuck at home going stir crazy.”
The Denton Community Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 317 W. Mulberry St., with summer hours being 8 a.m. to noon.