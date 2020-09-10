As Dr. Filippo and Alice Masciarelli prepare to leave the Denton Community Health Clinic, the clinic is shifting its focus to further target homelessness in the city.
The Masciarellis informed patients in late July about their plans to leave the clinic in mid-September, but the clinic isn’t closing. The Masciarellis, who both have degrees in the medical field, founded the clinic in 2011 to provide affordable health care for the uninsured and those with limited income and have helped people experiencing homelessness in Denton find homes.
“We set up the clinic to fill a gap in the community,” said Alice, executive director of the clinic. “What we found was more of a gap in areas that require, in addition to medical care, a lot of counseling and helping individuals learn life skills or stay housed. There’s a need for counseling, need for teaching, need for support and helping them navigate through the social services system, how to get food stamps.”
Filippo said providing medical care is the easy part, but people require a stable life to stay healthy.
“For medical care to be successful, they need to have a stable place to live and eat,” he said. “The direct medical stuff is important but we need to find what’s more important, because you can treat the condition, but it’s really about being stable and being housed and getting support. … If you don’t address that, you can get the person housed but they’ll be out in a week.”
The Masciarellis recalled a story of success with one patient who they still check in on and said those stories are why they kept going to work every day.
“Helping these individuals get out of the ruts they’re in,” is what Alice said she’s most proud of. “When something happens in our lives, we have people to turn to who are going to encourage us, stand by us, who are going to give us advice, even just listen. These homeless do not. … People always ask why I worked for free [for so many years] — it’s for the success.”
Although they won't have a doctor, the clinic still has funds available to match clients with a doctor if they need medical attention and pay for their care.
Much of the clinic’s funding goes toward medical services, but Brenda Duran, chairwoman of the clinic’s Board of Directors said their patients' biggest needs can be overcome by targeting homelessness.
“We know the lifespan [of someone experiencing homelessness] is much shorter than that of someone who is housed,” Duran said. “That medicine piece is important but really it's the small amount of what we were helping people with, and we plan to really expand upon that.”
Part of the shift is due to how expensive medical care is and because the clinic couldn’t find another doctor to come on within the last four years, Duran said. She said they’ve been preparing for this shift for about a year now, including plans to downsize the clinic from its current location at 525 S. Locust St.
“What we’ve noticed over the last several years, [medical care is] a small percentage of what we would do, but it was eating the majority of our resources,” Duran said. “Medical care is expensive. We realize if we took it out, we could refocus those efforts and funds to help those people in putting them into counseling and mental health — which we have a part-time counselor who will remain on staff. We’ll be expanding on that, prepping people and helping people get housing.”
Duran said the clinic has connected people who are chronically homeless to landlords who are willing to give them a chance. She said they hope to expand on that by doing more home visits with former homeless individuals to see how they’re doing.
Filippo said one of his patients who he helped find housing still texts him. The man is someone clinic staff personally drove to Dallas for a hearing to receive social security checks.
“This was his last chance before they would close his case permanently,” he said. “Now he has a steady check and housing, and has been housed for four years where he had been homeless for six or seven, and still would have [been] if we hadn’t helped. He was fed up, now he’s successful.”
After taking care of others for so many years, Alice said it’s time that they retire.
“We’re at a stage in our lives where we have to downsize our house,” she said. “We’ve been here for 25-and-a-half years, our kids have all moved on. … It’s time for us to take care of ourselves.”