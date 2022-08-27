Taylor Lymbery wore his Ghostbuster cosplay, while his young son, Elijah, wore a Michael Myers cosplay. They walked around The Patterson-Appleton Art Center on Saturday during the second annual Denton Comic Art Expo to see what they could purchase.
“I wanted to support the local comic book artists here and also the local cosplayers,” Lymbery said. “So, for me, this is how I show my support to my community.”
Attendees of the second annual event browsed comics and illustrations and were treated to friendly interactions with the Denton Spider-Man and the Mandalorian. The expo drew illustrators and businesses from across North Texas. Visitors also had the chance to watch the cosplay contest, panel discussions and more. Like last year, attendance was free.
“We’ve seen so much support from all across the community already, and it’s just overwhelming how much Denton just embraces things like this,” said Bryan Kelly, founder and organizer of the expo.
Kelly, who is also a Denton-based artist, said many of the vendors are from the North Texas metroplex, and it’s a good opportunity for them to showcase their respective work.
Derek Villarreal, an employee for More Fun Comics and Games, said this was the second time the Denton-based comic shop had a vendor table. He said last year the shop only bought board games for the expo. This time, they had comics and board games for visitors.
Villarreal said the expo is an opportunity for the Denton community to see “the different artists around and also just the different businesses that have participated.”
Lymbery said he wanted his son to cosplay as a Ghostbuster, but the boy was more interested in cosplaying as Michael Myers since he is a horror fan. They both enjoy finding and shopping for vintage toys.
One of the vendors at the event was Artist Kristin Boyer, who had Japanese-inspired wall hangings and anime prints for sale. Boyer, a University of North Texas graduate student, owns KNB Print, and her artwork is inspired by Japanese culture.
More of her artwork sold at last year’s expo than on any day since, Boyer said.
Kelly said the expo wasn’t possible without Christine Sanders, Ashley Villers, Alexis Walther and Heather Smith, who spent the entire year planning the event.
Kelly said they are on track with last year’s attendance numbers, which nearly had 1,000 visitors.
“This doesn’t happen without the really dedicated, talented volunteers,” Kelly said.