Lymbery
From left, Taylor Lymbery wears Ghostbuster cosplay, while his son, Elijah, wears Michael Myers cosplay during Saturday’s second annual Denton Comic Art Expo.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Taylor Lymbery wore his Ghostbuster cosplay, while his young son, Elijah, wore a Michael Myers cosplay. They walked around The Patterson-Appleton Art Center on Saturday during the second annual Denton Comic Art Expo to see what they could purchase.

“I wanted to support the local comic book artists here and also the local cosplayers,” Lymbery said. “So, for me, this is how I show my support to my community.”

Denton Spider-Man
The Denton Spider-Man greeted kids throughout the second annual Denton Comic Art Expo held Saturday at The Patterson Appleton Art Center.

