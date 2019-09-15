The Denton 100 Club is hosting its first annual fundraiser prior to Saturday's University of North Texas football game against the University of Texas-San Antonio.
The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on the northeast side of Apogee Stadium. All funds raised will go to support Denton police officers and the families of officers who have been severely injured or killed in the line of duty.
Tickets will include food and drinks, games, live music by Brian “The Beerman” Houser and a raffle for a Rtic ice chest valued at $300. Tickets are being sold on the Denton 100 Club website at https://bit.ly/2kwJaNH. Tickets cost $25 and additional raffle tickets are $10.
Attendees are encouraged to park across Interstate 35E in the Fouts Field lot.