Denton City Secretary Rosa Rios resigned April 5 after four years of service, according to a city spokesperson.
The city currently lists Jesus Salazar as the interim city secretary, but didn’t issue a press release about Rios’ resignation or mention it in the April 7 or April 14 public staff reports.
Stuart Birdseye, city spokesperson, said that the city will be posting the position soon, thanked Rios for her service but also wouldn’t say why she resigned.
“We do not have any further information beyond what I provided,” Birdseye wrote in a Monday morning email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
What Birdseye provided was some background information about Rios. He pointed out that Rios has been with the city since 2019.
The city secretary serves as an information and research assistant to the public and city staff, with responsibility over public records and municipal elections.
They are also responsible for preparing and posting all legal, agenda and meeting notices. A city secretary keeps accurate minutes of the proceedings, engrossing and enrolling all laws, ordinances, and resolutions of city council.
News about Rios’ April 5 resignation reached the Record-Chronicle Sunday, April 16, via email from David Zoltner, a member of the city’s ethics board.
“Citizens (and press) have a special relationship with city secretaries,” Zoltner wrote. “They're not just average public employees, (32 years in the case of Jennifer Walters). We all have a right to know if ‘politics’ or job performance cost Rosa Rios her job after a brief 4 yrs?”
Former city secretary Jennifer Walters announced her January 2019 retirement in a memo to Denton City Council, according to an Oct. 15, 2018, Record-Chronicle report. The city had shared the news a few days earlier in an Oct. 12, 2018, staff report.
In an April 15 email to Zoltner, Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck said that Rios resigned from her position “as part of a personnel conflict.”
But Beck wrote that he wasn’t “privy to most of the details.”
Beck reaffirmed that Rios left due to a personnel conflict in a follow-up message to the Record-Chronicle but said that any comment about the details — for example, what led to it or who was involved — would be speculative on his part.
The Record-Chronicle contacted Rios via phone Monday afternoon. Rios didn’t want to discuss the details about a personnel conflict, but did say she’d been thinking about other employment opportunities for a few months now.
Rios said she is looking to do some contract work since there are companies that offer interim assignments. She then offered an example of cities seeking to fill a vacant city secretary position.
“I had let them know that I was looking for other opportunities, and the city manager was aware that I was looking to leave,” Rios said.
City Manager Sara Hensley verified that she had been aware but didn’t explain why she didn’t mention Rios’ resignation in the April 7 or April 14 staff report.
“All I can tell you is that Rosa resigned,” Hensley wrote in a Monday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle.
This isn’t the first time for Rios to resign from a position. In August 2017, the city of Dallas issued an Aug. 17, 2017 press release about Rios resigning from her position there as the city secretary after five years of service. She had served in the position since 2011 but worked for the city of Dallas for 11 years.
In the Aug. 17, 2017, press release, then-Mayor Michael Rawlings didn’t mention why Rios was resigning.
Two months later, Rios began working as the city secretary for the city of Abilene but left her position after 15 months to accept the same position in Denton. She told local TV station KTXS in Abilene that though the city is “a wonderful place and people,” family obligations helped her to make the decision.
"My plans were to retire in Abilene," Rios said in the report. “... I got lucky Denton came along."
In February 2019, then-City Manager Todd Hileman announced that he’d chosen Rios as Denton’s new city secretary, according to the Record-Chronicle. Rios started her job as the Denton city secretary in early March 2019.
Hileman’s announcement mentioned Rios’ 20 years of service and her experience as the city secretary in Dallas from 2012 to 2017 and in Abilene from November 2017 until his announcement in February 2019.
