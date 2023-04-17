Denton City Hall
Denton City Secretary Rosa Rios resigned April 5 after four years of service, according to a city spokesperson.

The city currently lists Jesus Salazar as the interim city secretary, but didn’t issue a press release about Rios’ resignation or mention it in the April 7 or April 14 public staff reports.

Rosa Rios

