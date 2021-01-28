Denton City Manager Todd Hileman will receive a $265,000 salary in Palm Desert, California, where he plans to accept a contract for the same position.
The Palm Desert City Council is expected to approve his hire tonight.
Hileman has declined to respond to multiple messages about why he’s leaving Denton with time left on his contract. He was initially hired under a five-year contract when he came here in January 2017 after 13 years in Glenview, Illinois, a Chicago suburb with a population of about 45,000. He has worked in city management for about 27 years.
Hileman’s Denton contract is scheduled to expire in October 2023 following a one-year extension City Council members approved in 2019. His base salary when he was hired was $250,000. In addition to health benefits, he received vacation and sick time allotments and a $600 car allowance. Today, his annual salary is $267,800.
The proposed Palm Desert contract, obtained through KSEQ in California, is annual with no term set. It includes an auto allowance of $600, vacation and sick leave, moving expenses capped at $15,000 and temporary housing for up to six months at $2,000 a month.
Hileman told the Desert Sun that “Palm Desert’s outstanding quality of life, combined with the excellent conversations that I had with City Council members, convinced me that this was a terrific opportunity.”
Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public affairs, said Hileman “intends to make a formal, public comment on this matter” on Friday.
Palm Desert is in Southern California, about 120 miles northeast of San Diego. The population of Palm Desert is about 53,100. Denton’s population is roughly 141,000.
According to the Desert Sun, Palm Desert has a budget this fiscal year of about $59 million, compared with Denton’s budget of $1.3 billion.
Hileman was selected from a field of 70 candidates in a national search.