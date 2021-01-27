Denton City Manager Todd Hileman intends to accept a job in California — less than four years into his contract here.
“As reported … Hileman has been named as a finalist for the city manager position for the City of Palm Desert, California,” according to an email from Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public affairs. “City Manager Hileman intends to make a formal, public comment on this matter on Friday, January 29. No other information will be released by Mr. Hileman or the City of Denton prior to that time.”
Hileman came to Denton in January 2017 after 13 years in Glenview, Illinois, a Chicago suburb with a population of about 45,000. He has worked in city management for about 27 years. His contract is scheduled to expire on Jan. 29, 2022.
According to kesq.com, the Palm Desert City Council is expected to hire Hileman on Thursday “and start shortly thereafter.” He was selected from a field of 70 applicants following a national search.
“I think it’s a massive loss,” at-large Place 6 member Paul Meltzer said. “His financial management through tough times has been exemplary. It’s a blow.”
At-large Place 5 member Deb Armintor thanked him for his service.
“I didn’t even know he was looking for another job,” she said. “I wish him well, and I agree that it is time for him to move on. I think he did a lot of good for Denton when he first came here. But it got to a point where I believed it was time for the city to say, ‘Thank you. Next.’”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth declined to comment except through email.
This is a developing story. Additional updates will be posted at DentonRC.com