Bell Avenue will be appearing before City Council as an ordinance under individual item consideration in early 2023. This issue has drawn concern from Denton residents, a majority of whom have reported to the city that they do not wish to close Bell Avenue to vehicular traffic, especially after using their tax dollars to repair the road and with the danger of the alternative routes being suggested for the traffic that uses Bell Avenue.
A celebration and memorial are in the works to recognize Quakertown, and the planning is another issue to watch for in early 2023. The city is currently working with community members to determine the temporary memorial until they can agree on a permanent memorial. Several events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Quakertown’s forced removal are also being planned.
No court date has been set, but Gladden suspects that it will occur in early 2023.
Addressing a divided council is another issue that the city will need to address. Since Maguire’s recall, the council was left with only six representatives. Of course, rumors are circulating about what will happen, including one that claims the Gov. Greg Abbott would require the city to fill the seat before the May election.
Whether this happens or not is an issue that will be resolved in early 2023. Either way, the May election will bring new faces to the city council.
Affordable housing is a dire issue that the council is struggling to address. And with only one affordable housing project of the 51 multifamily projects on the horizon, it’s an issue that likely won’t be solved in 2023.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.