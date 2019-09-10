Denton City Hall exterior for stock photo use

During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Denton City Council:

  • Held public hearings on the fiscal year 2019-20 budget and the proposed property tax rate of $0.590454 to support it.
  • Approved agreements with the University of North Texas and Denton ISD for Public, Education and Government (PEG) grant television channels.
  • Awarded a contract to Doxim Utilitec for utility billing services for a five-year maximum of $1.9 million and to Sun Coast Resources for cooling water additives for the Denton Energy Center for a three-year maximum of $87,045.
  • Approved a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Energy Corp. for 2019 rates.
  • Amended professional services agreements with Dannenbaum Engineering for the design of sidewalks to a new total of $319,556 and with Garver for improvements to the Lake Lewisville Water Treatment Plant dewatering facility to a new total of $776,012.
  • Agree to assign an airport lease between Greenpoint Aerospace Corp. and US Trinity Holding.
  • Reappointed Darhyl Ramsey to the Civil Service Commission through 2022.
  • Approved a change order for construction of the Bonnie Brae Street roundabout with DDM Construction to a new total of $3.5 million and an additional 60 days.
  • Approved a contract with Archer Western Construction to build the Lake Lewisville Water Treatment Plant filter backwash and sedimentation basin wash-down residuals dewatering facility for $8.1 million.
  • Agreed to pay $1.9 million in electric wholesale transmission charges as follows: Cross Texas Transmission, $107,105; Electric Transmission Texas, $400,935; Lone Star Transmission, $132,410; Lower Colorado River Authority, $634,435; Wind Energy Transmission Texas, $93,797; ONCOR-NTU for $515,917.
  • Approved an agreement with DB Denton II and Allegiance Hillview on the funding and construction of sanitary sewer improvements that are adjacent to and will serve portions of Rayzor Ranch.

