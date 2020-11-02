By January 2021, 11 Denton residents will be appointed by the Denton City Council to the newly created advisory board for the Denton Police Department.
Through Nov. 20, Denton residents can apply or be nominated to the new, 11-person advisory board for the Denton Police Department that will review use of force and other incidents. The board will work alongside the department to provide feedback and recommendations to the chief of police concerning use of force and sustained complaints, biased-based policing, mental health and diversity.
The board’s creation by the Denton City Council follows a recommendation from the use-of-force ad hoc committee created this year as a response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the city.
Potential board members can either apply to be a part of the board or be nominated by a council member or the city manager, but it’s not the end of the world for applicants if they weren’t nominated.
“Just because you haven’t been formally referred or nominated in advance, it wouldn’t eliminate your application [from going] to City Council,” said Rosa Rios, the city secretary.
The application process is almost a carbon copy of the application to be on other boards, Rios said, save for a more detailed background check.
Although applications will be done online on the city’s website, Rios said city staff can help guide people through the application if they feel they aren’t computer-savvy enough. This includes filling out a physical form that city staff can then use to transfer information into the online application.
Eleven civilians will make up the board, and each member will serve a term of two years. Each member is limited to three terms.
Seven of those members will be civilians appointed by the City Council. The city manager can appoint one member from their office, any officer from the Police Department at the rank of assistant chief or lower, one member from the Denton Police Officers Association and one member from the Denton Municipal Police Association.
The chief of police can also appoint up to five nonvoting members from organizations such as the local universities and Denton ISD.
According to the city ordinance, potential members cannot have pending litigation against the city, convictions or pending indictments relating to felonies or class A or B misdemeanor convictions, or charges pending within the past five years.
Mayor Chris Watts initiated the start of the ad hoc committee in June following Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Denton that led to the creation of the advisory board; however, he will no longer be on the council when the time comes to appoint civilians to the advisory board.
“I think overall, it’s important to make sure you have people who are objective and willing to communicate and be truthful, no matter what that may be,” Watts said about the advisory board Monday. “What I believe may be important [in appointing members], another council member may feel differently about other characteristics. I think that’s the beauty in it. You will have diversity on the committee that will reflect the different values and diversity within the community.”
Potential members also can’t be employed by or retired from a law enforcement agency, or have immediate family members who are employed by law enforcement agencies. Applicants and appointees also can’t have served as a city official for two years prior to their appointment.
Council member John Ryan said he’s looking for someone who has an understanding of the Denton community and the Police Department.
“The police chief can decide what type of training the board needs to have; specifically in the ordinance it may require that they go to the Citizen Police Academy,” Ryan said. “As I’m looking for a nominee, it will be someone who has already attended that.”
The ordinance says members must attend required training and meetings for the board. Rios said this includes going through the Open Meetings Act training.
Council member Jesse Davis said he hopes to see nominees who have a cool, rational outlook and can offer the chief of police a new or different perspective.
“The ideal nominee for this board would already have some level of knowledge about police procedure, but also a deep connection to the community and healthy distance from the current department command structure,” Davis said. “The board exists to advise the chief in what are often sensitive situations.”
According to an informal city staff report, City Council is set to review applications submitted by interested members on Dec. 15. Formal appointments won’t begin until Jan. 12, 2021, but they can start sooner if they get nominations and complete the vetting process beforehand.
“I think we’ve crafted [the board] in such a way where council members can appoint someone they believe will be productive on that advisory committee,” Watts said.