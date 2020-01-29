Residents came out in droves to the Denton City Council meeting Tuesday night, spurred by a confusing postcard notifying them that their homes or property could be affected by proposed rules for required distances between new homes and old gas wells.
After hearing four hours of public testimony, council members sparred for another two hours before casting a split vote meant to do two things: keep new homes from being built close to old gas wells and protect the value of homes that already stand close to one.
Marie Herrera was among several homeowners who told council members that the postcard was the first time they learned their home was close to a gas well and already “nonconforming.” Some homeowners claimed they asked and were misled by their homebuilder’s sales agents, who are not subject to the same rules as real estate agents.
“A lot of us families are fearful of what’s going to happen,” Herrera said, adding that their home, built in 2015, was a dream they worked toward for more than a decade.
The postcard notice was mailed to about 1,000 homeowners and defined what it meant to be nonconforming. Generally, a nonconforming structure cannot be rebuilt if it is heavily damaged, such as by fire or tornado.
In 2010, Denton passed its gas well development ordinance that addressed several issues, including requiring that no new homes could be built within 250 feet of an old gas well. The ordinance was enforced, city officials said, but some homes were still built within that distance because plans filed by builders and developers were grandfathered in, according to City Attorney Aaron Leal.
In other words, Denton homes within 250 feet of a gas well were nonconforming until the council adopted the fix for them Tuesday night.
Council member Jesse Davis acknowledged the council’s missteps in trying to address the problem last fall as part of a separate, but related, action to keep new homes from being built closer than 500 feet from an old gas well, known as a “reverse setback.”
“We messed up and jumped the gun and didn’t give y’all the same knowledge that we have,” Davis told the crowd of about 300, many of whom watched the proceedings in other rooms around City Hall and in the Civic Center.
“If we do this the right way, all the things you are worried about will be taken care of,” he added.
Davis was referring to the council’s November vote that increased the reverse setback to 500 feet. He reminded the crowd, which also included landowners who hoped to build on their property, that the reverse setback only applied to “protected uses,” such as homes, schools, day cares, churches and the like.
In other words, Davis said, if a landowner wants to build a commercial structure, such as an office park or storage business, the reverse setback doesn’t apply.
But the proposed change still didn’t sit well with a few speakers, including a representative from the Dallas Builders Association, who urged council members not to adopt the longer distance.
Early in the deliberations, council member Gerard Hudspeth made a motion to deny any proposed changes, a parliamentary move that garnered a second from council member John Ryan.
The move would have shut down the discussion, including a possible fix for the non-conforming properties in place since 2010, council member Deb Armintor said.
After several minutes, Hudspeth said he was persuaded and withdrew the motion. He made another motion to address the non-conformities alone, ignoring the question that had brought the City Council back to the table to begin with.
Davis cried foul.
“This appears to be a parliamentary end run around the reason we are here tonight,” Davis said.
Earlier in the evening, Davis said the city had to balance competing interests — public health and safety along with property rights — and increasing the reverse setback to 500 feet without crashing the value of people’s existing homes helped do that. At one point, he and the city attorney agreed to disagree on whether that rationale was enough to withstand a lawsuit.
Council member Paul Meltzer then amended the motion to increase the reverse setback. Council member Keely Briggs asked for another, friendly amendment to add relief for those landowners who might need a way to reduce the distance in order to build.
Mayor Chris Watts told the crowd that he was proud they came to the meeting, but he cautioned them against getting their information on social media. To illustrate, he read a social media post from Armintor that he disagreed with. He encouraged residents to watch council agendas, instead.
“I want you to understand this is a watershed moment,” he said.
Watts also flipped his vote from November, siding with Hudspeth and Ryan to oppose the increased distance for reverse setbacks.
But the motion passed, 4-3, with Armintor, Briggs, Davis and Meltzer in favor.