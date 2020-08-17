The Denton City Council is expected to vote Tuesday during its regular meeting on whether to hold a public meeting Sept. 15 about the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget and tax rate before adopting them on Sept. 22.
Budget discussions will continue Tuesday for the City Council during its work session as city staff will provide more information about the Denton Energy Center and proposed tax rate.
The proposed budget of $1.35 billion for fiscal year 2020-2021 was presented to the City Council in early August, including no increases to the property tax rate or utility fees. The proposed budget is about a $150 million increase from the previous year’s budget.
CARES Act funding for Wi-Fi access in library parking lots and the outstanding debt for the Denton Enterprise Airport also are are expected to be included in Tuesday’s update.
The city requested $18,531 in CARES Act funding to establish Wi-Fi access in the libraries’ parking lots but didn’t receive the grant. The airport has about $7.6 million in outstanding debt, which will be paid off in 2038 based on the current payment schedule.
The city’s contract with the Denton Chamber of Commerce is also up for discussion. To accomplish the goals set in the new Economic Development Strategic Plan — accelerate recovery, foster growth and strengthen community inclusion — the Chamber of Commerce increased its goal for private fundraising to $125,000 to match what the city proposed.
The proposed agreement would go into effect on Oct. 1 and expire Sept. 30, 2021, but the agreement includes the possibility of an additional one-year term.
A Denton activist, Queen Janata Montgomery, is also on the agenda to speak about painting Black Lives Matter on the streets near the downtown Square, although she said in a phone call Monday that the proposed message would change. Montgomery is one of the organizers in the local Black Lives Matter movement and protests that began in early summer.
During demonstrations, protesters across the United States began painting the words “Black Lives Matter” and other related phrases on streets. A 40-foot-long canvas spelling “Black Austin Matters” spanned several blocks on Congress Avenue in Austin.
Montgomery will have four minutes to present her report, and council members can ask questions or begin discussing the report. If the council believes a speaker’s report needs a more detailed review, they can give city staff direction to discuss it in a future work session or regular meeting.