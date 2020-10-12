Almost eight months after they last debated it, Denton City Council members on Tuesday are expected to revisit adoption of an ordinance that prohibits discrimination because of a person’s sexual identity or orientation.
“When I look at Denton, most of us see Denton as a very welcoming and open place,” council member Jesse Davis said. “Some people don’t have that feeling. However you feel about LGBTQ issues, I think we all have to agree that is a vulnerable population. It’s a group of people who have experienced discrimination.”
Davis introduced the ordinance. He represents District 3.
“That conversation [in February] was really productive,” he said. “What are other Texas cities doing on this? What positive steps do we take? We focused on the Plano model.”
City documents show that on employment issues, Plano refers to state or federal entities “with authority,” such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It takes the same approach on housing, with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development being the authority. Plano also “may address [issues] under ordinance if agency refuses.” And on public accommodations, $500 fines could be issued for violations of city ordinance.
“The reason why I think it’s necessary for Denton is I hear stories from constituents feeling like they feel discriminated against in housing and employment and also in public accommodations,” Place 5 council member Deb Armintor said. “That is one of the things I’ve heard the most.”
Armintor said that she first introduced the nondiscrimination ordinance a couple of years ago.
“Shortly after I got on the council, I put forward what’s called the Human Rights Municipal Equality Index,” she said.
The scorecard created by the Human Rights Campaign issues points based on how a city handles nondiscrimination laws on housing, employment and public accommodations; offering equal benefits and protections to LGBTQ city employees; ensuring members of the LGBTQ community are included in city programs and services; fair enforcement of laws, reporting of hate crimes and engaging with the LGBTQ community; and advocating for full equality.
“With the scorecard, you lose points if you have religious exceptions,” Davis said. “The problem is everything in the United States and in Texas have some degree of religious exception built into it. The First Amendment is still the trump card for anything in America. Then in Texas, you have a [law] that basically says the same thing.”
During the February work session on the ordinance, council members decided to wait on U.S. Supreme Court decisions on gay rights before making a decision.
“That conversation was really productive,” Davis said. “We weren’t just looking at this scorecard from people who have never been to Denton. And some people get upset that we would consider religious exceptions in a city ordinance. But you kind of have to because they already exist in law. A consensus was building around kind of what Plano has. The focus there is on reconciliation.”
Council members in February also reviewed Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth ordinances on discrimination.
“Let’s say someone feels like they’ve been discriminated against because they are gay and didn’t get an apartment,” Davis said. “They would report that to a city department, and a committee … would look at that. They would come to a recommendation as to whether code was violated. Or it could have been they didn’t meet the credit check and felt discriminated against. It could have been the landlord got some offer to rent the place higher to someone willing to move in that day.”
The Human Rights Campaign, according to data city officials released in February, scored Denton 57 out of a possible 100 points on the Municipal Equality Index.
“The MEI has been around for a long time, and some people really set their watch by it,” Davis said. “I don’t really put a lot of stock into it. I don’t know that they really help us set policy. Then you put that into the context of the Supreme Court cases during the summer that told us LGBTQ people are protected under the Civil Rights Act on employment discrimination. Now, how are we protecting vulnerable people in our own city?”
In an email to constituents, Davis said the discussion on Tuesday will be “interesting.”
“I asked if the federal government offers the protection that these folks need. At the time, two important case were pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, which would help answer that question. So I asked the City Council to wait for those opinions," he said. "The result, we found out months later, is that according to the U.S. Supreme Court, [federal law] does prohibit employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance seems clear.”
The council work session is scheduled for noon, with the meeting to follow. The full agenda is at cityofdenton.com.