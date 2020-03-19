Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
The Denton City Council is planning an emergency meeting for 1 p.m. Friday at City Hall, city spokeswoman Sarah Kuechler says.
The agenda will be posted on the city’s website by 10 a.m., Kuechler said, adding that discussion items will include a work session on the city’s continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council is also expected to discuss and vote on whether to amend the emergency declaration and order, and whether to postpone the May 2 election to November.
In addition to the agenda, residents can watch the meeting online at cityofdenton.com.