Denton City Council members decided Tuesday they would consider their options to further decrease the emphasis on local marijuana arrests and citations.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon has previously deemphasized low-level marijuana arrests, and a state-level debacle regarding how to determine what is hemp versus marijuana furthered that policy.
The issue arose during Tuesday’s City Council work session, during which Councilmember Deb Armintor took time to pitch an ordinance to drastically alter the city’s stance toward marijuana infractions.
Council members gave city staffers direction to pursue the issue and bring it up for a future council work session. Council members are not required to pass Armintor’s ordinance, which was drafted by the activist group Decriminalize Denton during the Oct. 19 City Council work session.
Staffers expect preparation for the next work session on the issue would take 10 hours.
“We must act now if we wish to live up to our city values of inclusivity and innovation,” Armintor said during her Tuesday pitch regarding the issue.
Councilmember Paul Meltzer said he would like to bring Chief Dixon back before the council to get his opinion on the proposed ordinance and the issue as a whole. Meltzer said he would support treating minors in possession of marijuana the same way the city treats minors in possession of alcohol.
Councilmember Jesse Davis also supported having the issue come back for a future work session, but he stressed obtaining an understanding of where locals stand on the issue as opposed to how an advocacy group thinks most people feel.
Most Texans think marijuana use should be legal in at least some instances, according to a survey of registered voters conducted by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune this past June.
“Only 13% of voters think marijuana should not be legal under any circumstances,” the Tribune report read. “Twenty-seven percent believe it should be legal for medical purposes, 31% believe small amounts should be legal for any purpose, and 29% believe any amounts should be legal for any purpose.”
Support for legal cannabis use was strongest among younger voters, with only 4% of those polled from 18-29 years old in opposition.
That study did not focus on reactions from any particular region, let alone the city of Denton.
If passed, the ordinance would prevent Denton police officers from making low-level marijuana arrests or handing out citations except in a few circumstances.
Davis referred to the societal ills of marijuana use as debatable, but he said drug trafficking is dangerous.
He referred to the 2019 attempted robbery during an alleged weed sale that ended with a 20-year-old dead after he was stabbed with a bayonet by a 17-year-old.
Murder charges against the teenager were later dropped when a grand jury determined he had acted in self-defense.
Councilmember Alison Maguire said current marijuana laws do more harm than good. She said she would support legal measures the city could take to rectify some of those imbalances.
The council already had enough votes to ensure the issue would come back down the road at this point, and Councilmembers Vicki Byrd and Brian Beck had less to say in support.
Byrd, herself a former police officer, also supported a work session to discuss the issue further.
Beck said it is clear the national, state and local communities had moved forward on the issue of marijuana reform, and he supports hammering out the specific details that would improve the situation for locals.
Arrests and citations would largely be restricted to felony narcotics cases designated high priority investigations by a Denton police commander, assistant chief or chief, as well as investigations of violent felonies.
All other instances would allow Denton police to seize what they believe to be marijuana if they write a detailed report of the incident and release the individual who had the substance if that was the sole reason they were stopped or detained.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia would also not be an acceptable charge in lieu of a marijuana possession charge, and city funds would not be used to test concentrations of substances believed to contain THC, which is the most prominent psychoactive substance found in marijuana.