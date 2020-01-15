The Denton City Council has added its collective voice to a chorus of opposition to a proposed concrete crushing plant on the city’s eastern boundary.
During a special session Tuesday evening, council members unanimously approved a resolution of opposition, which will be sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. In the resolution, the city cited the proposed plant’s proximity to occupied homes, lack of frontage along U.S. Highway 380, air and water quality concerns and the real estate investment group’s poor compliance history as part of its reasoning.
As of Wednesday morning, TCEQ had posted 118 comments on Mutual First’s application for a state air quality permit for the plant — 117 of those comments were in opposition.
While council members pulled the item from the consent agenda for an individual vote, they also voted on the item without public comment. The vote came after a closed-door session with City Attorney Aaron Leal on the city’s legal options in relation to the application.
In opening the application to public comment, the TCEQ found the application met the technical requirements of the permit.
Those technical requirements include a 440-yard setback between the concrete crushing and people’s homes. Mutual First’s application identifies two houses within that distance but says the houses are vacant. The city disputes that fact, saying the homes are occupied.
The steps for a company to receive an air quality permit are outlined in state and federal legislation. In addition to requiring state regulators to review the permit for compliance with applicable rules, the law requires state regulators to seek and consider public comments in the application process as a matter of public protection.
During that commenting process, members of the public can request a public meeting and a contested case hearing.
A contested case hearing is like a trial in civil court but is conducted by judges in the State Office of Administrative Hearings. TCEQ commissioners determine whether a party requesting the contested case hearing has standing different from a member of the general public.
Generally, a person must demonstrate how they would be affected in a way that would be different from the general public in order to make the request.
More information on public participation in environmental permitting can be found on the TCEQ website by visiting https://bit.ly/2QUgknD.
The deadline for public comments on the application is Jan. 24. The website to enter a comment is www14.tceq.texas.gov/epic/eComment, and the permit number is 159031.