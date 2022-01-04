Various parks, trails and fields across the city of Denton have new names thanks to a series of unanimous votes by City Council members Tuesday evening.
Among the newly named areas is Librada “Lily” Cantú Playground, which was previously known as North Lakes Park Playground.
Cantú grew up going to that park. She died while helping children at a nonprofit clinic in Peru when she was 20 years old.
John Cantú, Lili’s father, addressed council members shortly before their unanimous vote Tuesday to thank them and speak to his daughter’s life and legacy.
He said her life spoke to the inclusivity and diversity inherent in Denton. He called her nonjudgmental, sincere helpfulness as a gift.
“She went on to cultivate that gift she had — that grace that she had — of inclusiveness,” he said.
He told council members his daughter chose to help children with cleft palates who had been discarded.
“She did it fearlessly, but she did it quietly,” John Cantú explained. “She wasn’t waving any flags about it.”
Approval of the playground name in her honor was the last of two dozen names approved by council members Tuesday evening.
All names approved Tuesday were previously greenlit by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Beautification Board.
Among the newly named areas is Wolff Park, formerly known as Industrial Street Park, which is named for the now-closed Wolff’s Food Store previously located at 108 Industrial St.
Some areas, such as the newly minted Wolff Park, are named for individuals with local ties, whereas others were named for geographic indicators or even a nearby roadway.
Most trails previously didn’t have names and were named for the nearest major roadway. The exception Tuesday evening was the naming of the trail near the Denton Dog Park and Denton Dog Shelter.
Council members accepted the recommendation and named that path Wildflower Trail.
A property along Mills Road east of Ryan High was renamed East Lake Park, joining the naming theme present with existing North Lakes and South Lakes parks.
A West Lake Park name was not designated Tuesday, nor were any of the derivations of the cardinal directions.
Bonnie Brae Trail, on the other hand, earned its name by being situated alongside Bonnie Brae Street.
Denia Park Field 1, a softball field at 1000 Parvin St., was renamed Tim Brewer Field to honor local baseball player, All American, coach and Denton High Broncos baseball announcer Tim Brewer.
Brewer died in 2016. The nonprofit started by his children, the Tim Brewer Memorial Fund, submitted his name as an option to the city.
Council members agreed to not rename the American Legion Senior Center and instead renamed several rooms at the center.
The mass move was the culmination of more than a year of work by city officials and community members alike to replace generic names and assign names to previously unofficially named city properties.
Gary Packan, director of Denton Parks and Recreation, told the Denton Record-Chronicle this past summer that a naming audit was conducted to determine how many names for public parks, playgrounds, fields and trails were adopted casually by citizens instead of being formally named.
That presented a good opportunity to solicit input from locals as to what they want some facilities to be named.