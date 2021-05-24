For some Denton City Council members, returning to in-person meetings to conduct the public’s business is not safe following Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent order.
“I’m still really weighing our options and what our responsibilities are here,” City Council member Alison Maguire said. “Personally, I am vaccinated, so I’m not hesitant to return to in-person meetings out of concern for personal safety. I am concerned with public health and public safety. If we are putting people in a situation where we are encouraging them to gather indoors without masks … I think we have to ask ourselves what kind of responsibility we bear.”
On Tuesday, Maguire and the other council members will decide whether to approve a resolution that allows them to use a hybrid approach for their meetings and those of other city boards and commissions starting June 14.
“I appreciate the hybrid approach,” said Vicki Byrd, who represents District 1. “This will be our third conversation on it. This might be our last conversation on it, and I hope that it is.”
‘Clear and open’
On May 11, council members agreed to start meeting in person again following more than a year of virtual meetings because of the pandemic. However, they also wanted to maintain the virtual option for council members and staff officials who might not be prepared to attend the meetings at Denton City Hall.
“This is one where I could be demonstrably clear and open on everything,” City Council member Brian Beck said.
“My problem is we have populations that want to get vaccinated but cannot, and we have groups of people that for whatever reason don’t want to follow good guidance and good practice," he said. "They don’t believe in it.”
Maguire agreed.
“And people could get sick as a result of that,” she said.
For Jesse Davis, who represents District 3, he will attend council meetings at City Hall.
“It’s time to meet in person for any group that can safely do so,” he said. “With a hybrid approach, we can make provisions for people to make public comment at home like they have been or make a public comment right to our faces, which is how it should be.”
On May 18, Abbott issued an order that prohibits government entities and officials and public health authorities from requiring face coverings. It also applies to public school districts beginning June 4. Many council members learned about the order just before their meeting that day.
"It is important to me to make decisions based on the individuals I represent and set aside my personal ideology," Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. "I am satisfied with the direction council provided previously. But I'm more than willing to hear any concerns and facilitate a conversation with my peers on council, then consider points from that discussion in conjunction with the conversations I've had with the citizens of Denton."
‘Unwilling to mask’
But for Beck, the risk of allowing unmasked people to attend council meetings may be too high.
“We have groups of people not vaccinated and unwilling to mask,” Beck said. “That increases chances for transmission. Let’s say that 100% of staff and council are vaccinated and completely safe to be around each other and the public. The vaccinated people are not going to be the problem.”
And the governor’s latest order adds to that problem since city officials can't require a mask or ask a person's vaccination status, Beck said.
“Two major tools that would help manage transmission when we are trying to have public meetings are now eliminated from our arsenal,” he said. “At that point, what can you do? I would like to resume these meetings, but the governor’s orders are taking away all our tools.”
CDC guidelines
Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidelines, announced earlier this month, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most situations and do not have to maintain social distancing, except in health care settings.
“If we were allowed to require masks in meetings, then I would be happy to move to a hybrid approach,” City Council member Deb Armintor said. “I think it’s irresponsible to return to in-person meetings if we can’t require masks. Before Abbott’s recent order preventing cities from requiring masks at city buildings, I was happy to move to a hybrid approach where people who felt comfortable attending meeting in person could attend with masks and those who didn’t could participate remotely.”
‘Isn't the time’
She and fellow council member Paul Meltzer, along with others, said they are fully vaccinated.
“Once we reach 70% herd immunity, I am fine with returning to in-person meetings,” Armintor said. “I’m vaccinated, so I’m safe. It’s not about me. It’s about the spread of COVID-19 citywide and regionally. This isn’t the time to get complacent.”
Meltzer said he plans to continue meeting virtually with the other council members.
“I’m still pretty supportive of the idea of hybrid,” he said. “I think it doesn’t take any options away from anybody. The public health officer at my house is more conservative than me on this.”
The work session on Tuesday is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by the council meeting at 6:30 p.m., when members will discuss meeting in person again.