Denton City Council members chose their preferences on Tuesday on how improvements at Bowling Green and Villages at Carmel parks should look.
In separate presentations by consultants Pacheco Koch of McKinney and Valley Quest of Denton, they offered three options for redevelopment of the properties. But residents won’t see improvements immediately because the city is seeking grant opportunities to help pay for the work.
“We’re getting them ready for future grants,” said Gary Packan, director of Denton’s Parks and Recreation.
That includes soliciting matching grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The city’s budget at Bowling Green is $62,800. At Villages at Carmel, it’s $85,900.
At Bowling Green, council members favored Concept 2 of the consultant’s options for improvements, including a trail with a with of 10 feet, community garden plots, granite paths, parking spaces, raised planter beds, fruit tree orchard grove, tree stands, bench seating, sidewalks, covered pavilion, shade trees and nut orchard grove.
But council members Jesse Davis and Deb Armintor expressed similar concern about parking arrangements at Bowling Green. Thirteen spaces was the most designed in the concepts.
“Why are the parking options married to the concepts?” Davis said.
And Armintor and council member Paul Meltzer asked that the city’s Committee on Persons With Disabilities have a say in how many parking spaces should be included for the disabled.
“We can certainly use any of the parking schemes in all the options,” said Tricia Woliver of Pacheco Koch Consulting. “We just wanted to show all three … in three different configurations.”
Feedback from a Parks and Recreation Department virtual meeting, according to documents, shows that participants want trail connections to other parks, separation of garden plots, benches with backs, covered trash receptacles and other park amenities at Bowling Green.
Council members also agreed to support one concept offered by Valley Quest for the Villages of Carmel. That is Concept 1A, and it calls for refurbishing an on-site barn for use as a pavilion and adding basketball and tennis courts, installing more lighting for safety reasons, boulders and a secondary playground.
“One bit of input that I’ve got is that the barn, which I think is a great idea, is going to turn into a big sell,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “It adds an element of authenticity.”
Armintor agreed.
“I love the barn idea,” she said. “I’m excited about this one.”
Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Drew Huffman said it is important for city officials to include the barn in proposed improvements.
“It has no historical value, but we wanted to make sure that we can add cost savings to something we already have,” he said. “It’s only about 20 or 30 years old, at the most. It’s very large and really adds to that space.”
Acquired by the city in 2018, Villages at Carmel is a 6.5-acre site at Edwards and Swisher Roads. Bowling Green encompasses 18 acres on Bowling Green Street. Master plans for both projects are scheduled to be complete in August. Huffman told the Denton Record-Chronicle that work at the parks is not scheduled to begin for three to five years.