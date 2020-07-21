After continuous back and forth between Denton City Council members on the need to act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several council members said the case numbers aren’t showing a need to petition for a citywide shutdown, but added more mask compliance is needed.
Among discussions about the city’s COVID-19 response, Denton City Council Member Deb Armintor proposed petitioning Gov. Greg Abbott to allow the city government to shut down Denton amid other suggestions as cases rise, but the council took no action Tuesday.
During the meeting, county health reported a record 218 cases. County health director Matt Richardson said they wouldn’t recommend another stay-at-home order unless cases were similar to Hidalgo County, which on Monday reported 524 cases and 34 deaths.
Council member Paul Meltzer said the city should start looking to actually enforce the mask mandate, because they’ve put a focus on education over enforcement for weeks now. Mayor Chris Watts also emphasized staying at home whenever possible.
“If we don’t [comply], we are going to have another shut down. And it’s not going to look like the one before,” he said, adding that it would be worse.
The Engage Denton application has seen 170 submissions regarding the mask ordinance, mostly with questions about it, but some have included complaints regarding certain businesses. Sara Keuchler, the city’s chief of staff, said they’ve gone out to speak with specified businesses.
Council members also seemed to be in favor of extending the emergency declaration for Green Tree Estates, but it won’t come to a vote until next week’s meeting. Green Tree Estates is the southeastern mobile home community that hasn’t had potable water since November.
Green Tree Estates residents and advocates are requesting a 30-day extension of the emergency declaration to keep providing residents with temporary water services while the plumber works make sure easements are properly recorded for future repairs, which could take some time.
Some council members called back previous discussions that the easements would be a problem in the future. Watts said he’s in favor of extending the declaration because the community has come so far in preparing to connect.
No action was taken Tuesday, but City Council will discuss Green Tree Estates again on July 28 where they could vote on the extension before the declaration expires.
Discussions about policing continued as Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon presented the council with information on the department’s staff organization, crime and administrative data, and internal affairs.
Within complaints against police department employees, 539 complaints have been filed since 2015 and 324 were sustained. Of the 215 externally filed, more than half came from Denton residents and 21% came from Black Denton residents.
As part of the national discussion, the department is creating a Mental Health Division staffed with five licensed clinical social workers, a sergeant and six police officers from the homeless outreach team. These six officers will not be in uniform.
“Our uniform just by sheer nature tends to put people on edge,” Dixon said.
One additional agenda item was Armintor’s request to discuss a community oversight board for the department to review complaints filed against Denton police, but council members rejected the pitch.
Denton City Council will next meet on July 28.