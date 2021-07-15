Denton City Council largely alone in having monthly luncheons, but why?

Several times a year, Denton City Council members gather for Monday luncheons — public meetings used to discuss certain topics deemed significant enough to address outside regular sessions.
Generally, the luncheons are scheduled for the first Monday of each month. But when council members started meeting virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, the luncheons became less frequent.
The Denton Record-Chronicle checked with several area cities to see if they conduct anything similar to Denton’s Monday luncheons. It found one.
“Our [Plano] City Council occasionally has extra-long preliminary open meetings when and if there’s a big topic to discuss,” said Steve Stoler, a spokesperson for the city of Plano. “Staff members often make presentations during those POMs for action at a future meeting. For example, our animal services director made a presentation about backyard chickens at our most recent POM.”
In Denton, Monday luncheons are usually limited to a couple of hours, and the agenda items are selected by the city manager.
‘Singled out for discussion’
“They’ve typically been used to focus on one or a few topics,” said Ryan Adams, director of customer service and public affairs. “It’s not all of the time, but when issues are at the top and center and very significant, they are singled out for discussion at a luncheon.”
The luncheons are often used to conduct joint meetings with other entities.
“As it is, we have a hard time getting to everything that we need to and want to, so the fact that we have this little tradition where members are willing to come in and squeeze in another session is valuable,” Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer said. “I wouldn’t be eager to lose it. It’s well suited to situations where we need to give special focus to one topic. Also, it’s very well suited to joint meeting situations, such as with the Denton ISD board and Denton Housing Authority.”
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth called the Monday luncheons “necessary to create additional capacity to discuss topics important to the council.”
“I am hopeful that as the new council works together more and more, the council becomes more efficient,” Hudspeth said. “That time savings will remove the need for additional meeting capacity. Focusing in on policy and administrative initiatives and coming to a consensus more quickly will result in achieving more in less time.”
A Dallas spokesperson referred the newspaper to its council meeting calendar. It showed regular and special meetings of the council but does not include luncheons. In Fort Worth, spokesperson Michelle Gutt said council members there meet in work sessions before regular sessions — the same as the Denton City Council.
“We have a work session … the afternoon before each City Council meeting,” Gutt said. “The work session is an opportunity for council members to ask questions about council business before the evening City Council meeting. They also receive informal reports and briefings on topics that they request — or topics where staff needs to provide additional information.”
‘Meetings are too long’
Denton City Council member Deb Armintor said the Monday luncheons are sometimes necessary but questioned whether they should be scheduled every month.
“The idea of Monday meetings is because Tuesday meetings are too long,” she said. “It is a good idea to push some of that into another day. The problem is, Tuesday meetings are still too long, and it might be a better idea to just do these Monday luncheons on an as-needed basis. We pretty much devote all day Tuesday to meet, anyway.”
The work sessions on Tuesday are usually scheduled for 2 p.m. and last four or five hours. The regular meetings sometimes do not end until 10 or 11 p.m.
In work sessions, under the Texas Open Meetings Act, governing bodies may not vote on agenda items. They may only discuss them.
Providing meals during meetings
With all Denton City Council members returning to meeting in person, lunch or dinner — or both — will be provided to them during long meetings.
“That depends on the start time,” Adams said. “Recently, we have not had to cater lunches because we started in the afternoon. But if it runs through dinner, dinner will be provided to council.”
Adams said that during the fiscal year that began in October 2020, $9,034 has been spent for “meeting meals” through Thursday.
Before the pandemic, “I was concerned about the cost of all the lunches and dinners,” Armintor said. “Obviously, people need to eat. But I would prefer to brown bag it for lunches. The box lunches can get really costly. Sometimes for dinner, we did pizza, and that is pretty economic.”
Limiting catering “is a really good place” to trim costs, Armintor said.
“And that would show the public where our priorities are.”
In Irving, council members receive catered lunch during long meetings.
“Our process is fairly simple,” spokesperson Shanae Jennings said. “If we begin a meeting prior to lunchtime, such as a work session … we take a break, both council and staff, around lunchtime to eat. Lunch is catered by something simple, like Chick-fil-A, Schlotzky’s and Boston Market. Lunch is a break time, and no city business is conducted during that time.”
The next Monday luncheon for the Denton City Council is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 11:30 a.m. That is on top of four work sessions that month. On Tuesday, council members will conduct their first regular meeting since June 22 following a summer break. Another is planned for July 27.