The Denton City Council has called an emergency meeting for 1 p.m. Friday to update emergency orders it had only updated Tuesday, a signal of fast-changing conditions in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made an about-face Thursday as hospital beds filled with a record number of Texans seriously ill with the novel coronavirus. His executive orders allow the restriction of mass gatherings and an increasing number of Texas counties are requiring individuals to wear face coverings in public.
Denton stopped short of doing so this week, citing in part, the county's disinclination to do so.