Denton City Council members today are expected to approve a resolution naming Sara Hensley the interim city manager.
Hensley has been deputy city manager since August 2020, having joined the city in May 2019 as assistant city manager. If appointed, she will at least temporarily succeed City Manager Todd Hileman, who accepted a contract for the same position in Palm Desert, California.
The resolution shows that Hensley would be paid $245,000 as interim city manager and that her first day would be Feb. 20. Hileman’s current salary is $267,800.
Hileman came to Denton in January 2017.
This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.