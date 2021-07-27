The Denton City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to dedicate a right-of-way and allow for road improvements for a new 490-home development near Fort Worth Drive and Bonnie Brae Street, but expressed concern that they were voting to extend another road without the funding acquired.
The home development, Sagebrook Denton, was approved last year and will be built in four phases. Further construction of Allred Road is needed to allow future homeowners at Sagebrook to get into their community, which is what the property owner is aiming to do.
The City Council ultimately voted in favor of a Roadway Development Agreement with Sagebrook Denton to get the improvements done, although city staff haven’t yet identified funding for the extension of Brush Creek Road.
“We’ve got to stop approving developments before we have the infrastructure,” council member Brian Beck said.
Beck voted no, adding that he wasn’t trying to stop the development and instead only voiced his concern with the lack of funding for infrastructure.
“At the end of the day, we have to make sure we have safe roads, and not a development without them,” Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “To not support [the Roadway Development Agreement] would be less infrastructure … and that’s concerning to me.”
Rebecca Diviney, the Director of Capital Projects, said these roadway improvements fall in line with the city’s current draft of its mobility plan.
The property owner would be constructing a 25-foot wide road with one lane going in each direction for people to access the property.
“Right now what he’s constructing is so one lane can go in each direction,” Diviney said. “The entrance of the development will flare, wider, so he has a left turn lane into his development.”
The right-of-way dedication that the City Council approved means the city doesn’t have to come back at a later date to acquire that land to extend Brush Creek Road, which is south of where the development would be.
“We are getting more than we bargained for here,” council member Jesse Davis said.
Plans won’t be finalized until later this year, but Denton residents’ and city staff’s priorities to allocate new COVID-19 relief funds include plans to help homelessness initiatives, vaccine clinic support and behavioral health services.
Local governments will receive relief in two installments, one this summer and one next summer, to respond to the pandemic’s impacts. Denton’s Director of Finance Cassie Ogden said the city’s first relief of $11.65 million is sitting in a bank account waiting to be used.
“We’re really trying to focus on solutions that have immediate impact,” Ogden said.
Per the U.S. Department of the Treasury, funds must respond to COVID-19 or its economic impacts, replace revenue lost due to the pandemic, provide premium pay to eligible workers and invest in water, sewer, storm water and broadband infrastructure.
Some $11.65 million will come to Denton next year, for a total of $23.29 million for the city to use to address impacts of the pandemic.
“We could be inventing a new thing or we could be supplementing, offsetting or adding to the general fund expenditures that we would do anyway,” Director of Community Services Dani Shaw said.