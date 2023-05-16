Over the past year, Denton City Council members seem to disagree more than they agree with each other.
Their disagreements would sometimes erupt like a volcano in the middle of a work session or at a council meeting, and they’ve appeared on the campaign trail and in political mailers in the most recent election in District 3.
But on Tuesday, all came to an agreement — briefly — when they shared their love and respect for former District 3 council member Jesse Davis. He wasn’t just a colleague to some of them but also a friend, a mentor and a son.
Davis’ last action as council member was to make a motion to accept the election results — including his recall election result. the City Council voted unanimously to accept them.
After he swore in old and new council members, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth read a proclamation honoring Davis for his four years of service to the city.
“I want to tell you how much I appreciate you and your family and your activities,” Hudspeth said.
Several council members shared personal anecdotes about their relationship with Davis. District 1 council member Vicki Byrd claimed that if she had had a son, he would have been like Davis, which is why she refers to Davis as her son. District 2 council member Brian Beck mentioned his nerd friendship with Davis and their love of discussing Star Trek and Cthulhu, a fictional cosmic entity created by H.P. Lovecraft in the short story The Call of Cthulhu.
At large Place 5 council member Brandon Chase McGee described Davis as a mentor and pointed out that when he first started this council journey, there were three millennials on council — Davis, McGee and former District 4 council member Alison Maguire.
Now only McGee remains.
At large Place 6 council member Chris Watts said that he enjoyed serving with Davis, appreciated their friendship and thanked him for his hard work. He complimented Davis on his oratory skills and said that he understands why Davis works as a prosecutor due to his ability to parse things out and narrow it down to the issue at hand.
New District 3 council member Paul Meltzer also thanked Davis for his service.
Davis thanked Hudspeth for the proclamation and congratulated the new and returning council members who won their elections and said that he was reminded of two things: 1) that he was thankful that the proclamation wasn’t a vote and that he appreciated everyone’s kind words and well wishes and 2) that he should have gotten a new head shot since he is no longer clean shaven.
He also stressed that as the representative for District 3, he did his best to represent everyone in the district and weigh all sides of the issues.
“It was an honor and a privilege,” Davis said.
Shortly after the proclamation for Davis, the first order of business for the new council was voting for a new mayor pro tem.
Hudspeth recommended District 4 council member Joe Holland for the position, saying that the former justice of the peace has the experience since he served many years with the county and because District 4 had made “sacrifices,” even though the residents of District 4 were the ones who decided to recall their council member six months before her term expired.
Both Watts and Holland supported Hudspeth’s motion.
Hudspeth's motion failed with a 4-3 vote.
Beck then nominated himself, saying that he would like to continue serving as mayor pro tem. McGee reaffirmed Beck’s nomination, claiming that Beck has done a good job as mayor pro tem and never pressured him to vote a certain way but instead always told him to follow his conscience.
Their move frustrated Hudspeth who, in turn, spent several minutes discussing a “tradition” that he claimed ended when he took office. It’s unclear what the tradition was. It seems that he was referring to unanimous approval of the mayor pro tem when put forth by the mayor.
McGee said that traditions are important and suggested that Hudspeth make it an ordinance that a new person on council is the only viable option for mayor pro tem. He may have been joking.
But McGee said the more troubling narrative was the one Hudspeth and others have put forth about the lack of representation in District 4. He argued that the district did, in fact, have representation with the two at-large council members as well as the rest of the council since they’re often making decisions that impact all of Denton.
Byrd stressed that they weren’t doing anything out of order by denying Hudsepth his choice. They were simply doing what they’re supposed to do: representing their constituents.
In the end, the majority of council, 4-3, voted to reappoint Beck as the mayor pro tem.
