Staff Writer
All six Denton City Council candidates spent the better part of two hours Thursday vying for endorsements from the Denton Firefighters Association.
The association, which acts as a union for Denton firefighters, hosted its first in-person candidate forum Thursday since the pandemic pushed the annual event online for the past two years.
All three races can be voted on by any registered voter living in Denton. Places 5 and 6 are both considered at-large and Place 7, the mayor’s seat, is also up for all voters to decide.
A supermajority of association members present Thursday voted to throw their support behind incumbent Gerard Hudspeth for mayor, Chris Watts for Place 6 and Brandon Chase McGee for Place 5.
Each endorsement comes with a $500 campaign donation and the offer of volunteer support during each candidate’s campaign.
Most questions lobbed at the six candidates related to how they would accommodate the association’s membership once in office. Even those questions didn’t always keep candidates from branching into more generalized responses.
For instance, the first question was about how each candidate, if elected, would continue to foster a positive relationship with the fire department.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, who is seeking reelection in a race against current Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer, leaned on his experience as mayor, as well as his previous years on the City Council, to show that he is part of the reason that the city has a good working relationship with its fire department.
“When you come to ... the City Council and negotiate, what you don’t need is a bunch of surprises,” Hudspeth said. “Example: Last night, the police came to the City Council and said ‘hey, we need to clean up this ordinance for golf carts near the universities.’ [Meltzer] voted ‘no’ for it.”
Meltzer used his time later in the night to defend his vote by saying low-speed golf carts sounds like a safety hazard if they’re trying to share roads with full sized vehicles.
Sniping back and forth continued intermittently throughout the night. Place 6 candidates Chris Watts, Hudspeth’s predecessor as mayor, and Amber Briggle, a local business owner, had a similar exchange after Briggle brought into question some of Watts’ previous votes while on council related to sales taxes and developments.
Watts was quick to say his opponent was being untruthful in her comments about him.
Tensions rose once candidates were asked to voice their thoughts about the city’s recent, and highly contentious, redistricting process. The process was theoretically laid to rest this past December when City Council members opted to change their own district lines.
The issue was resurrected Tuesday when council member Jesse Davis, who is not up for reelection, announced his request for an investigation into his fellow council members on the basis of his allegations that multiple council members had broken the Texas Open Meetings Act and/or the Texas Public Information Act during their deliberations.
Mayor Hudspeth, who voted against the redistricting map, was quick to criticize the process as wasteful of taxpayer dollars and the “unacceptable” way he claimed his colleagues ignored citizens’ disagreements.
Place 5 candidate Daniel Clanton, who faces Brandon Chase McGee in the upcoming election, and Watts also spoke to their disappointment with the new City Council district lines.
Clanton’s arguments were similar to Hudspeth’s, and Watts pointed to his editorial in the Denton Record-Chronicle for his views on this issue. He also defended the previous district map, which he had a hand in approving while on the council 10 years ago.
Conversely, each of their opponents defended the new map.
McGee used his allotted time for the question to argue more people would have shown up to support the new district lines if council meetings, and government business in general, were more accessible to the average Denton resident.
“Perhaps redistricting would have gone better for folks in the [voting] minority if they didn’t act like buttholes,” McGee said. “The truth is, I can’t take my daughters to watch a council meeting because of this right here. Because we’re doing politics.”
The lack of civil disagreements between council members during controversial discussions was a repeated talking point of McGee’s throughout the Thursday night forum.
Watts later took issue with McGee for that comment.
“Mr. McGee, when you talk about politics ... and then you call people ‘buttholes’ that are on this stage — I don’t think I’ve ever heard anybody on council call somebody a butthole,” Watts said. “So if that’s the kind of politics that we want in this city, do not elect me.”
Ironically enough, McGee and his opponent, Clanton, took fewer swipes at one another than did the other two candidate pairings.
Early voting for municipal races, which includes school boards, runs from April 25 through May 3. May 7 is election day.
Denton County residents can check whether they’re registered to vote, as well as where they can vote on May 7, through the Denton County Elections Administration website.