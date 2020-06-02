The Denton City Council will gather on Zoom an hour early today and then shut off the broadcast to talk about city security matters.
The emergency meeting was called for noon Tuesday, a day after the third night of protests in the city and an hour before the council's regular work session was scheduled to begin.
Marchers around the country are calling for police reforms after George Floyd died May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Mayor Chris Watts declared a state of emergency Sunday, ordering nightly curfews for one week. His emergency powers are limited to that single week. Any extension of the emergency and curfew must be adopted by a majority of the City Council.