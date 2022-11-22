city emblem
Denton City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to approve the city's marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

An old Denton hippie stood in front of Denton City Council members Tuesday morning, wearing a gray shirt with marijuana leaves on it and a nice head of dark hair for someone who just turned 70.

He attributed his hair to the marijuana he has been smoking for years and joined his voice with many other public commenters encouraging the council to listen to the overwhelming majority of voters who voted to approve the low-level marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

