Tyler Atkinson, Denton Municipal Judge

 Glen E.Ellman

The Denton City Council finalized two executive appointments Tuesday evening: Tyler Atkinson, municipal judge, and John Cashmon, internal auditor. 

The City Council offered Cashmon, the former auditor for the San Diego Unified School District, a two-year contract that ends in July 2022. It goes into effect on Sept. 1. 

Atkinson also received a two-year contract that ends in July 2022. He is expected to begin his duties on July 13. 

Atkinson previously served as a magistrate in Fort Worth. He received his law degree from Baylor Law School in 2010.

Both men were offered compensation packages of  $130,000 in annual base pay and $300 per month in automobile expenses. 

Both were also offered relocation expenses to move to Denton, $2,500 for Atkinson and $5,000 for Cashmon. 

Four city employees answer directly to the Denton City Council by charter, the city attorney, the city auditor, the city manager and the municipal judge. 

