The Denton City Council finalized two executive appointments Tuesday evening: Tyler Atkinson, municipal judge, and John Cashmon, internal auditor.
The City Council offered Cashmon, the former auditor for the San Diego Unified School District, a two-year contract that ends in July 2022. It goes into effect on Sept. 1.
Atkinson also received a two-year contract that ends in July 2022. He is expected to begin his duties on July 13.
Atkinson previously served as a magistrate in Fort Worth. He received his law degree from Baylor Law School in 2010.
Both men were offered compensation packages of $130,000 in annual base pay and $300 per month in automobile expenses.
Both were also offered relocation expenses to move to Denton, $2,500 for Atkinson and $5,000 for Cashmon.
Four city employees answer directly to the Denton City Council by charter, the city attorney, the city auditor, the city manager and the municipal judge.