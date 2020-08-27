Following a brief discussion about the legal ramifications for Mayor Chris Watts’ resignation on Thursday during a special meeting, Denton City Council members voted 5-1 to approve a resolution accepting his departure.
“The Election Code says the (City Council) cannot refuse the resignation,” City Attorney Aaron Leal said. “If the resolution is adopted today, a vacancy will be created. Some of you have heard me before say that Texas law hates vacancies. The mayor will continue to be the mayor until his successor in the upcoming election on Nov. 3.”
Council members Paul Meltzer, Keely Briggs, Jesse Davis, John Ryan and Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth voted for the resolution. Deb Armintor voted against it, questioning the timing of Watts’ decision and whether he could legally continue to serve until the election in November.
“On Monday … the mayor submitted his letter of resignation to the city of Denton, and he didn’t give a specific reason for that, and he’s not required to do so,” Leal said. “In the letter, he also included a reference to the constitutional provision … that talks about for all officers that they continue to serve in their current positions despite resigning from the council or governing body they are with until their successor is duly qualified.”
Briggs asked Leal to explain what “duly qualified” means.
“That means when their successor has been elected and sworn into office,” Leal said. “This is no different than what happens in our city charter when a council member resigns to seek another seat on the City Council.”
Hudspeth and Briggs did the same when they resigned to run for mayor.
“Current City Council members can apply for another seat on the council,” Leal said. “They must submit a letter of resignation to the city secretary’s office. Since this type of resignation the mayor submitted is not in our charter, we must look at state law. The vacancy will occur on the date this council approves the resolution accepting the written resignation.”
After Armintor pressed Hudspeth, Leal and council members for a reason Watts resigned, many were silent.
“(Leal) stipulated at the beginning that is not required,” Hudspeth said. “No one has the answer, nor can we compel it.”
Armintor continued.
“I’m sure that you have, too, been asked by members of the public for a reason for it,” she said. “I would still like to know, as well as the public. Supposedly, the press has not been able to get a reason, either.”
Briggs asked the city attorney about contingency plans if Watts is unable to continue serving until the election.
“There are some instances in which an automatic vacancy is created,” Leal said. “The most common one you see across the state is when a sitting council member passes away. That is a different situation. In the unlikely event that happened, there would be only six council members. Since we have a special election already called for Nov. 3, there would be no need to schedule a new special election. That’s how we would play this through if that event happened.”
Watts has not returned multiple calls and emails about why he resigned, and the Texas Republican Party hasn’t, either. However, it has been rumored that he will file for Senate District 30, being vacated by Pat Fallon while he runs for the 4{sup}th{/sup} Congressional District. The secretary of state’s website listed no candidates for the Senate District 30 seat on Thursday. The deadline to file for that special election, scheduled for Sept. 29, is Friday.
Watts was first elected mayor in 2014. He was scheduled to leave office in May because of term limits, but council members decided in February to postpone elections until Nov. 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.