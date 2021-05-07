Denton City Attorney Aaron Leal has resigned to take the same position in Royal Oak, Michigan, where officials hired him four days before voters here thrust into power three new council members.
“He’s done a great job,” Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “I think the world of him. He has three bar certifications in three different states and is a former Marine. I have nothing but great things to say about him.”
Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public affairs, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Leal is on vacation until Monday and was not available to comment. Since August 2020, Leal has spoken on-record with the newspaper once.
“I’m glad there’s another chapter ahead of him,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “I suspect we’re heading into a very active council year. We’re going to need seasoned advice to help us evaluate risk, to help us make sure that the progress we achieve is legally sustainable.”
Leal has been with the city for about 10 years, including as city attorney since 2017. His salary is about $190,000.
“I’m glad he’s leaving,” council member Deb Armintor said. “I hope this signals a fresh start for our city’s legal department. I hope that the new city attorney we hire has a different approach to public information requests and chooses transparency as the default instead of closing doors on the public and the press.”
That is a reference to Leal’s refusal over the last several weeks to agree to interviews with the Record-Chronicle and the city attorney’s office denial of three public-records requests by the newspaper regarding issues involving attorney-client privilege and First Amendment rights to free speech by council members.
Council member Jesse Davis said Leal is “going to be missed.”
“He’s developed a body of knowledge that is very particular to complex issues we’ve had here,” he said. “He’s a land use and gas wells attorney as far as I’m concerned. I’m sorry to see him go, actually. The place he’s going to is pretty nice.”
Royal Oak’s population is about 60,000, and the city’s budget is about $5 million. Denton’s population is about 145,000, and the city’s budget is $1.3 billion.
“I don’t know his reasons for leaving,” said Brian Beck, the District 2 Denton candidate who will take the oath of office Tuesday. “Hopefully … we’ll be able to identify an interim city attorney. I can’t really judge why he felt it necessarily to leave.”
Incoming District 4 council member Alison Maguire could not be reached. But Vicki Byrd, who will take the oath of office in District 1 Tuesday, had little to say.
“I don’t know him,” she said. “If I were to say anything, I would wish him well.”
The city council meeting Tuesday is scheduled for 3 p.m., when council members are expected to appoint an interim city attorney.