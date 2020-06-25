St. James AME Church lost a former minister, and a former deacon who became a minister this month.
The Rev. Robbie L. Slaughter was the pastor at the city’s oldest black church from 1979 to 1990. The Rev. Dr. Ella Mae McDonald was a longtime member of the church, where she eventually became a minister and who considered Slaughter a mentor. As time passed, Slaughter became a mentor and counselor to men and women, alike, and helped them prepare for and work in the ministry.
Rev. Dr. McDonald was born on April 11, 1955 and died on June 17 after being treated for cancer. McDonald graduated from North Texas State University (now University of North Texas) in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree and a certification to teach math and physical education. McDonald taught math in McKinney public schools for 20 years, but her religious upbringing stuck. She was licensed to preach in 1980 at St. James AME.
McDonald built a preaching ministry before she went to seminary and was ordained an itinerant elder in 1984. Elders in the AME denomination have finished formal preparation for ministry. She served as the pastor of Bethel AME Church in Gainesville from 1984 to 1988. She served as the pastor of Agape Temple AME Church in Dallas from 1988 to 2010. She went to Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University. At Perkins, she earned a Master of Divinity degree in 2008 and then a doctorate in 2014. She served as the pastor of St. Luke AME Church in Garland from 2010 to 2014. She was serving as a presiding elder of the Greater Dallas District of the denomination when she entered hospice.
Funeral services for McDonald took place on Wednesday.
Services for Slaughter are 1 p.m. this Saturday at the inspiring Temple of Praise at 2010 E. Lancaster Ave. In Fort Worth.