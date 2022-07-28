At last month’s public hearing for the Denton Central Appraisal District’s proposed budget, Tracy Miller, president of Lewisville school board, requested that the appraisal district postpone its budget. The mayor of Lewisville, TJ Gilmore, asked Denton CAD to postpone it. Denton County Commissioner Ryan Williams also made the same request.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said he didn’t feel confident supporting the budget with the way Denton CAD is currently being run. The taxing agency has faced short staffing and a list of issues since Hope McClure took over the top spot as the chief appraiser in 2020.
Jack Martin, a representative from state Rep. Tan Parker’s office, asked the board to consider the requests from the city and county entities during the June 23 meeting.
McClure shared her concerns about delaying it but then agreed since they were asking and said it would give them 30 more days to ask questions or express their concerns.
A month later, McClure and board members met for the second public hearing on the appraisal district’s fiscal year 2023 budget and unanimously adopted a $2.76 million increase, with $1.7 million of that increase going to salaries for new employees.
The total 2023 budget increases from $15.23 million in 2022 to $18 million in 2023, according to the proposed 2023 budget. That’s an 18% increase.
The increase is needed, McClure said, to fulfill their desperate need to hire more staff, a need the Denton CAD office had been ignoring for several years.
The costs of operating the appraisal district are shared by the district’s taxing entities, according to Denton CAD. “Each taxing entity’s allocation is based on its tax levy relative to the total tax levy of all the participating taxing entities,” the district’s 2020 annual report says.
The initial budget discussion began in late May. At the first public hearing on June 23, Eads and other city leaders and officials were requesting that McClure delay the budget discussion, pointing out that other central appraisal districts were waiting until August to discuss their 2023 budgets.
This jumping the gun was no doubt due to the Denton appraisal district’s limited resources and the stress of dealing with the peak protest season, with about 100,000 protests filed by the June 23 meeting. On one of those days, June 15, the district’s online system was receiving protests at the rate of one every 20 seconds, not to mention the 500 help desk tickets and 1,100 phone calls per day.
McClure said her short-staffed team was able to close 20,000 protests by the June 23 meeting and, at that time, was still reviewing 76,000 protests and $58 billion in valuation.
A month later, Don Spencer, the deputy chief appraiser, said Denton CAD had worked 80,000 protests, held 23,000 appraisal review board hearings, and answered 59,000 phone calls and 28,000 help desk tickets and helped 15,000 people who walked into their offices needing assistance.
“We’ve had a mass of homeowners file protests,” Spencer said.
In Western Valuation and Consulting’s late June report analyzing the effectiveness of Denton Central Appraisal District, consultant Richard Petree recommended the Denton district follow the lead of similar-sized districts and increase the appraisal staff by hiring an additional 54 people, for a total of 124, “to be able to handle the large numbers of new homes and businesses in the district and the large number of protests filed.”
“These numbers will bring staffing levels to a more efficient level to handle protests and appraise properties more accurately,” Petree wrote in his June report.
According to the appraisal district’s 2023 budget proposal, the largest part of the $2 million increase for current and future employees is a $1.73 million increase for salaries. Salaries account for $8.92 million in the proposed 2023 budget, up from $7.19 million in 2022.
At the July 28 meeting, Denton CAD board member Michelle French voiced her concerns about increasing the budget by about 17%. McClure said they shaved the 2023 budget as much as they could, but they needed to address the shortage of 50 to 60 employees to deal with Denton County’s explosive growth.
Fellow board member Charles Stafford agreed the district needs more staff and pointed out that Denton CAD hasn’t been preparing for growth at the same level as Denton County leaders, who had a multimillion-dollar facility built right across the street, in part due to this massive growth hitting the area.
McClure said the appraisal district had stayed flat when it came to hiring people over the past five years instead of increasing staff as needed.
Stafford, who shared French’s concerns, said Denton CAD leaders had been following the “more for less” business philosophy.
The need for more employees, they all agreed, has been spurred by what Spencer had shared earlier in the meeting when he discussed the exponential growth in Denton County. He said that last year, they had over a 12% increase in market appreciation and expected over 20% increase this year.
“Trying to keep up with that market appreciation is challenging when 70% of your value is residential,” Spencer said. “The residential market is what’s driving that increase. It’s a challenge for any appraisal district.”
