Denton City Hall

Denton City Hall

 DRC

An emergency meeting has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday to consider a city mask mandate, a source said.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

PAUL BRYANT can be reached at 940-566-6881 and via Twitter at @paulbryant_DRC.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!