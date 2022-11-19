DENTON — Tucked in the back corner of Patchouli Joe’s Books and Indulgence on Saturday afternoon, a dozen little faces sat in a semicircle and gazed up at the face of the storyteller.

Amber Briggle, nestled into a deep blue leather chair, began to read: “This is Ruthie. She is a transgender girl. GIRL is Ruthie’s gender identity.”

