Denton Benefit League's annual charity ball is canceled, but the organization has put together an online auction in its place for June 23-27, according to a news release.
The charity ball is a fundraiser and celebration to help local nonprofit organizations. A news release from the league states the ball has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but members will still help support the Denton community with an online auction.
“More than ever, the nonprofit agencies that benefit [from] the profits of our annual Charity Ball will need our generosity and support,” said Shelley Anthony, president of Denton Benefit League, in the release.
The online auction will launch June 23 and end at 9 p.m. June 27. The money raised will go to the organization's grant program, to be given to organizations in 2021.
For more information, visit dentonbenefitleague.org.